You'd be mad to miss these early Amazon Prime Day MacBook Air deals

Apple's M3 iteration of the MacBook Air was only released a few months ago, but thanks to the early Amazon Prime Day deals, its price has been cut by $100 / £100. Right now you can get the MacBook Air M3 for $999 at Amazon US and for £999 at Amazon UK.

Now if it weren't for the fact that I'm writing this on a MacBook Air M2, which I utterly adore, I'd be jumping on these deals. As you'll see in our Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) review, this isn't just the best MacBook for most people; it's the best laptop for pretty much anyone.

It offers a combo of a great design (though I'd not say no to a few more ports), loads of power including a capable graphics processor, a lovely keyboard, and a class-leading trackpad. And I'm saying this as someone who's often been a fan of Windows laptops over macOS machines.

So with this discount, I think the MacBook Air M3 is a no-brainer. But if you want to save a little more, you can find the MacBook Air M2 on sale at Amazon for $799 in the US and £899 in the UK.

Today's best MacBook Air M2 deals in the US

MacBook Air M3 (2024): was $1,099 now $999 at Amazon

Apple's latest 13-inch MacBook Air with the M3 chip has received a surprise early Prime Day price cut from Amazon, dropping the price by $100 to $999. Why is this a surprise? Well, Apple products don't often get big price cuts, especially so soon after they've launched, so that ability to get the M3 MacBook Air, which is one of the best laptops we've ever tested, for under $1,000 is an offer most people should not refuse. It's fast, stylish and long-lasting. You'd be hard-pushed to find a better laptop at this new, lower price.

MacBook Air M3 15-inch (2024): was $1,299 now $1,189 at Amazon

Apple's larger model of its recent MacBook Air laptop had got a decent price cut ahead of Prime Day. With over $100 knocked off, the 15-inch MacBook Air, with the M3 chip, is now a much more tempting purchase - and it's good to see an offer like this so soon after the laptop launched. The 15-inch version is a great pick if you like the look of the MacBook Air but want a bigger screen to work on.

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $799 at Amazon

Don't miss this great MacBook Air M2 deal from Amazon. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads, this is worth the investment.

MacBook Air 15-inch, 8GB (M2): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon

It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want then that's what you get – now at a reduced price. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's portability. Nevertheless, the is still an impressive laptop at a good price following this new $250 discount. If it's sold out at Amazon, then Walmart has the MacBook Air M2 on sale for $1,049.

Today's best MacBook Air M2 deals in the UK

MacBook Air M3 (2024): was £1,099 now £999 at Amazon

Apple's latest 13-inch MacBook Air with the M3 chip has got a £100 price cut at AMazon, making this already brilliant laptop and even more compelling purchase. And with the power it offers a slick package, it's hard to ignore.

MacBook Air M3 15-inch (2024): was £1,299 now £1,184 at Amazon

In the UK, Apple's larger model of its 2024 MacBook Air laptop had got a decent price cut ahead of Prime Day. With more than £100 knocked off, the 15-inch MacBook Air is now a much more tempting purchase.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was £999 now £899 at Amazon

In the UK, Amazon has sliced £100 off a laptop I use myself. It's great if you need a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads.

If you really can't face macOS, then do check out our roundup of the best early Amazon Prime Day laptop deals.

