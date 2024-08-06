The incredible MacBook Pro M3 drops to its lowest price yet at Amazon

I love my MacBook Pro. It's the best machine I've ever owned and I feel very fondly of it. Since purchasing one of the best MacBooks out there, Apple has upgraded its range to the new M3 chip and it's this model that is now on sale. If you apply the coupon, you can now buy the Apple Macbook Pro 14-inch (M3) at Amazon for $1,499 (was $1,799).

This brings it down to its lowest price ever, making it one of the more exciting MacBook deals around at the moment. But you'll want to act fast as it’s unlikely to stay this low for very long. We know the Apple M4 chip is on its way, having launched on the iPad Pro recently, but there’s no sign of it in MacBooks just yet so this is the time to buy a premium Apple laptop.

Today's best MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) deal

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3): was $1,799 now $1,499 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped the Apple Macbook Pro with M3 chip to its lowest-ever price. For the money, you get plenty of power with an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 8GB of RAM. As we said in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) review, this powerful high-end laptop is a great option for content creators or anyone who needs to multitask a lot as you can count on its exceptional performance.

This laptop tops our best MacBook Pro list thanks to its portable size and powerful hardware. We’ve also consistently considered the MacBook Pro range as an ideal option for anyone seeking the best laptop for creative tasks.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) looks great and performs even better. The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display boasts over 1,000 nits of brightness with HDR content and 600 nits for SDR content so it looks great in many different situations. It’s super sharp and an utter delight to look at.

