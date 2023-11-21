Mac Mini Mania: Black Friday special deals on 2023 model with M2 chip – get ready for a speedy, stylish setup

Apple fans, listen up - we have some crazy Black Friday deals on the Mac Mini that will let you set up swiftly and go. Grab yourself one of the 2023 Mac Minis powered by the M2 chip, either the 256GB model or 512GB model, before they're gone. Our experts rate them as some of the best general-use desktops, and some of the best PCs Apple has to offer.

Pair one of these Mac Minis with a monitor of your choice, and you've got yourself a setup that can challenge the capabilities of even the newest 2023 iMac 24-inch (M3). You can have a look at our choice of Black Friday monitor deals for 2023, and be up and running in no time - possibly for even less than the price of an iMac. The Mac Mini also has a solid port selection, beating the iMac in that respect as well.

The Mac Mini is sleek, small (so it fits right on your desk or into a nook), and easy to set up. Just plug in, boot up, and log into your Apple account. It's one of our top picks for best all-in-one computers and best computers overall.

Both models run macOS, which many users find easy to jump into and start using. It's compatible with most popular apps and programs like Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft 265, Google Drive, and more.

Today's best Mac Mini (M2, 256GB) deals

Apple 2023 Mac Mini (M2, 256GB): was $599 now $499 on Amazon

This is the baseline Mac Mini, which features the still excellent M2 chip, making it an absolute productivity machine. It has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU and comes with 8GB of unified memory (RAM) and 256GB of storage, which all sounds like very little except that this computer runs more efficiently than most Windows-based PCs but at an incredible price.

Apple 2023 Mac Mini (M2, 256GB): was $649 now £595 on Amazon

The baseline Mac Mini, featuring the superfast M2 chip, making it an absolute productivity machine. It has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU and comes with 8GB of unified memory (RAM) and 256GB of storage. This may sound like very little but this computer actually runs more efficiently than most Windows-based PCs but at a great price.

Today's best Mac Mini (M2, 512GB) deals

Apple 2023 Mac Mini (M2, 512GB): was $799 now $699 at Amazon

One of the best desktop computers on the market, this version has double the storage space of the base model (up from 256GB to 512GB). It features an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU and comes with 8GB of unified memory (RAM). It also runs on Apple's M2 silicon, which is ultra-efficient, and the discount makes it very affordable.

Apple 2023 Mac Mini (M2, 512GB): was £ 849 now £772 at Amazon

One of our nominees for the best desktop computer on the market, this version has double the storage space of the base model (up from 256GB to 512GB). It includes an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU and comes with 8GB of unified memory (RAM). It also runs on Apple's M2 silicon, which is ultra-efficient, and the discount makes it all the more affordable.

As well as the boost these devices get from Apple's supercharged M2 chip, you can also look forward to ultimate security and privacy features and expanded ability for connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth.

As is standard with many Apple products, this MacBook comes with one year of AppleCare, Apple's limited warranty program, and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support.

Not in the US or the UK? Here's the best Apple Mac Mini (M2) deals where you are:

