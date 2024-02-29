Tecno unveils the smallest water-cooled gaming PC, complete with Intel Core Ultra CPU and RTX 4060 GPU

MWC 2024 featured some pretty interesting and unique products on its show floor, and one of its standouts is claiming the title of the world’s smallest mini PC.

Tecno’s Mega Mini Gaming G1 features an Intel Core Ultra processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, according to a report from VideoCardz , ensuring that it can handle the best PC games at the highest settings just fine.

It’s also compatible with a 13th-Gen Core i9 13900H processor featuring Turbo Boost that clocks up to 5.4GHz. Its other specs are just as impressive and include 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB of storage, Wi-Fi 6E support, Thunderbolt 4, and Oculink connectivity. It could easily be one of the best Mini PCs in the market.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tecno) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

There’s even a small monochromatic screen that displays basic stats like CPU and GPU usage and temperature, and RAM utilization. The metal chassis itself is rather adorable, with a glass front that showcases the fun and slightly exaggerated piping of the water cooling system.

RGB lighting is also displayed throughout the inside of the case, which adds to the charm and cute looks. Though the inside is a bit spacious, that extra room is ideal for better ventilation, which means it can last for much longer gaming sessions.

Unfortunately, there’s no pricing or a release date for the Mega Mini Gaming G1 as of now. But it's still an impressive product and hopefully, more information should be coming soon.

Mini PCs are here to stay

Mini PCs have been around for quite some time, a great way to marry strong performance with reduced desk real estate. And in recent years we’ve seen massive strides in accomplishing just that, including the recently unveiled Mega Mini Gaming G1.

Plenty of other models have been released recently, earlier in 2024 or later in 2023. The NucBox K8 features the Ryzen 7 8845HS as its main driver, an AMD Radeon 780M integrated GPU, and an NPU capable of delivering 38 TOPS of computing power.

CES 2024 introduced Chinese computer manufacturer Minisforum’s flagship product the UH185 Ultra , which the company calls its most powerful mini PC to date. It comes equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 185H Meteor Lake processor, a built-in Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI, and an Intel Arc Xe-LPG integrated graphics card.

Then we have the Overclock4C mini PC, which comes with a 12th generation quad-core Alder Lake N95 Intel processor, and up to 32GB of RAM and 4TB of storage. It can also support up to three screens at once, impressive for a PC so small.

The age of the mini PC has arrived, and with it a reimagining of how efficiently computers can be built while maintaining both an excellent price point and solid performance.