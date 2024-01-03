This gorgeous, battery-powered mini PC comes with detachable speaker

There are mini PCs for pretty much any taste and purpose, ranging from basic models to compact powerhouses capable of supporting up to four screens.

However we think the SOON Mini from Chinese manufacturer SOONNOOZ stands out with its unusual design and original features that set it apart from its rivals.

Sporting a rounded chassis and available in black, gray or white, the SOON Mini features a small, physical lever for volume control on the top left, and a power button on the right. There are also two knobs on its sides for attaching a shoulder strap so you can carry it around like a handbag.

Detachable Bluetooth speaker

Equipped with Intel Iris Xe graphics and an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, the SOON Mini is a reasonably powerful device. It boasts 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a NVMe 512GB SSD and comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

The device's rear ports include two USB 3.1 Type-C ports (one providing DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery), and one HDMI 2.0 port, allowing for dual screen 4K display. Furthermore, there are two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and a 3.5 mm combo audio jack.

For wireless connectivity, the SOON Mini offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The mini PC has a couple of interesting features. First, it includes an integrated 6000mAh Li-ion battery, enabling a degree of autonomy when on the go. A three-hour charge provides up to eight hours of battery life.

Secondly, the device's front panel detaches to function as a standalone Bluetooth speaker. Users can play music directly from the mini PC or stream to it from any Bluetooth device.

The volume can be adjusted independently, and the speaker charges automatically when connected to the body.

Priced at $599, the SOON Mini is available for purchase on Amazon.

(Image credit: SOONNOOZ )