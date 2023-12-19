This new mini PC is a compact powerhouse that lets you upgrade the memory and SSD – and you can even 'overclock' its performance, to get even more speed out of it

The best mini PCs offer compactness, portability, lower power consumption, and are ideal for a number of tasks, making them a cost-effective and space-saving solution for both business and personal use.

The latest addition to the MeLE mini PC family, the Overclock4C, is more capable than a lot of such devices, thanks to its 12th generation quad core Alder Lake N95 Intel processor. MeLE claims the new device is 33% faster than its predecessor, the Overclock 3C, which came equipped with a Celeron N5105 Jasper Lake CPU.

Storage in this new model has been upgraded to a 512GB NVMe SSD, and it comes with 16GB of RAM. Both the memory and storage can be upgraded to up to 32GB and 4TB, respectively, if desired. The device also includes a micro SD card slot for up to 2TB of additional removable storage.

A choice of connectivity options

The Overclock4C has two HDMI 2.0 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, one USB Type-C (power only), two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, one USB 2.0 Type-A, one Gigabit Ethernet, and one 3.5mm audio.

A highlight of the new model is its ability to support up to three screens simultaneously (through the HDMI ports and full-size USB-C).

In terms of wireless connectivity, the Overclock4C mini PC has Wi-Fi 6 MU-MIMO and Bluetooth 5.2.

Despite its name, the Overclock4C doesn't support overclocking (increasing the CPU frequency for a boost), but it does allow you to adjust the power limits (PL1, PL2, etc.), which may slightly improve performance.

The mini PC comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, but it can also run Linux.

The Overclock4C is available for purchase on Amazon at a price of $269.99. However, there's currently a $50 coupon available on the page, which reduces the price to just $219.99.