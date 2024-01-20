This could be the most powerful mini PC ever and it comes with two unexpected features — a webcam and a cool touchscreen, but you won't be able to display Windows on it

Chinese computer manufacturer Minisforum showcased a number of impressive products, including its mini workstation MS-01, V3 3-in-1 tablet, and S100-N100, the world's smallest POE mini computer.

At CES 2024, it also unveiled its flagship product, the UH185 Ultra, which is being touted as the company’s most powerful mini PC to date.

At the heart of the UH185 Ultra is an Intel Core Ultra 185H Meteor Lake processor with 16 cores and 22 threads, delivering up to 5.1GHz (with a default 45w TDP). It also features a built-in Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI, along with an Intel Arc Xe-LPG integrated GPU with 8 Xe-Cores clocking in at up to 2250MHz.

Dual 5G interfaces

The connectivity options are equally impressive. The UH185 Ultra is the first mini PC to adopt dual 5G interfaces, with two 5G RJ45 network ports. It also includes two full-speed USB4 interfaces supporting DP and Thunderbolt bridge, two DDR5 5600Mhz SODIMM slots supporting up to 96GB, two M.2 PCIe4.0 ×4 SSDs, and an SD card slot.

The mini PC, which comes with a vertical stand (as shown above), also features a multifunctional touchscreen that displays information such as the time, date, temperature, and system stats for the CPU, GPU, RAM, and SSD. It can’t display Windows on it, unfortunately.

In addition, the UH185 sports a 1080p webcam with a physical shutter for privacy. We haven’t seen this in action, but it’s possible that the webcam and screen can be used together for video conferencing.

There’s no word on pricing or availability yet, but it is expected to be available for pre-order in the coming months.