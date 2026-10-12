Thinking of buying a drone? It can be tricky to know where to invest your money, and it's worth doing your research before you commit. Our product testers try out every major release, and in this roundup I've gathered together all our reviews from the start of 2025 onward. Tap the View Details button to see a summary of exactly what we thought of each one, plus a link to read each full, in-depth review.

It might not come as a surprise that DJI is particularly well represented — every 5-star drone of the past 20 or so months is a DJI model. The DJI Mini 5 Pro is a compact drone that's beginner-friendly yet boasts features more in line with far pricier models (including "class-leading video quality"). It's no surprise this model takes the #1 spot in our general best drone ranking.

We also loved the DJI Avata 360, calling it "wonderfully versatile and surprisingly affordable", and dubbing it "the 360 drone to beat". Professional users, meanwhile, will struggle to find fault with the stunning DJI Mavic 4 Pro.

Other drone brands are of course available, and price-conscious shoppers should take a look at the Potensic Atom 3 — this compact drone delivers an excellent feature set for a very affordable cost, and proves it's not all about DJI. (Although in the UK it does face stiff competition from the fantastic DJI Lito X1.)

Scroll down for a full roundup of the new drones we've put through their paces in recent months, and to find out exactly what we thought of them. Note: you'll only be able to see product cards for the drones that are available to buy in your region.

Flying high

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.