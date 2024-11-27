I've reviewed dozens of DJI drones and action cams and these are the ones to buy on Black Friday
Score record low prices for DJI drones, action cams and gimbals
DJI is on a roll, so much so that we've named the drone giant as the Camera Brand of the Year in the TechRadar Choice Awards for the last two years running, beating other big names like Sony and Canon. DJI is more than drones too, making some of the best action cams, vlogging cameras, gimbals and more. Naturally, there's plenty of interest for DJI bargains over Black Friday, when it is the best time of the year to pick up new DJI gear, and I've put in the hours to find the best DJI deals for gear that I've personally used – you can find them below.
Standout deals include the DJI's new drone for beginners that was already excellent value and is now even cheaper – the Mini 4K is just $239 at Amazon in the US (was $299) or £209 at Amazon in the UK (was £269). It's a 4K drone that charmed me while I completed TechRadar's in-depth review. There's also the lowest-ever price for the Osmo Action 4, DJI's recently updated GoPro-rivalling action cam that I had plenty of fun with over the summer holidays, and you can find the best-ever deal below.
Sadly, there's no deal for our top-ranked vlogging camera yet, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3. However, there are plenty more DJI deals to be had. If the deals below have got you in the mood for a new action camera, why don't you check out my Black Friday GoPro deals 2024 page, or my general Black Friday camera deals roundup? Our Black Friday deals page casts an even wider net, with a live blog of the latest deals across all tech. Happy shopping!
Today's best DJI deals in the US
For me, the Mini 4K was already the best value 4K drone for beginners, and with this price cut it's truly unbeatable. It's a minor update of the Mini 2 SE, upping video quality from 2.7K to 4K, which unleashes a 2x digital zoom to get closer footage of your surroundings. Otherwise, it's as you were for DJI's cheapest Mini-series drone; a 3-axis gimbal, reasonable Level 5 wind resistance, flight times of up to 31 minutes and an arsenal of easy flight moves with DJI's handy Fly app. If you're just getting started with drones, the Mini 4K is my top pick. If you're totally new to drones, I'd recommend the Fly More Combo for just $359 (was $449) with which you get two additional batteries and a charging hub. Both deals are 20% off.
A $90 discount is a decent saving for this rugged action camera that was released just a year ago, and you can rest assured that you're getting some of the latest tech out there, such as 4K video with excellent stabilization. It's also an improvement on the Action 3 thanks to a 1/1.3-inch larger sensor that immediately results in better low-light performance. You'll also get a camera that is waterproof down to 18m and a handy magnetic mounting system. I'm a big fan of DJI's Osmo Action series – arguably GoPro's biggest challenger. Need more convincing? The Osmo Action 4 convinced me action cams are better than mirrorless for vacations.
DJI's best-ever phone gimbal gets its biggest-ever discount – a $50 off for a sale price of just $89.99. The 4.5-star-rated gimbal is lightweight, compact, and comfortable and provides excellent stabilization for your smartphone, steadying your shots on the move and elevating the quality of your content.
Today's best DJI deals in the UK
47% – it's a massive discount and the lowest-ever price for this rugged action camera that was released just year ago, and only just upgraded by the Osmo Action 5 Pro. Rest assured, you're still getting some of the best action cameras available, boasting features such as 4K video with excellent stabilization. It's also an improvement on the Action 3 thanks to a 1/1.3-inch larger sensor that immediately results in better low-light performance. You'll also get a camera that is waterproof down to 18m and a handy magnetic mounting system. I'm a big fan of DJI's Osmo Action series – arguably GoPro's biggest challenger. Don't fall for the severity of the discount – the Osmo Action 4 original price is listed lower at £289, but rest assured that this is easily the lowest price ever for one of my favorite action cameras. Need more convincing? The Osmo Action 4 convinced me action cams are better than mirrorless for vacations.
Price check: £199 at DJI's store
The DJI Mini 3 is small and lightweight, making it perfect for beginners and those wanting to get started with drone photography and videography. It's more affordable than the Mini 4 Pro, although you won't get some of the advanced features, such as collision avoidance. The standout deal is for the Fly More Combo with a +£200 saving and which comes with controller, two additional plus charging hub. If you want the standard drone bundle it's now £295 at Jessops (was £429) – that £134 discount makes the drone more affordable than ever and brings it down to its lowest price ever, closer to the later budget drone, the Mini 4K.
For me, the Mini 4K was already the best value 4K drone for beginners, and with this price cut it's truly unbeatable. It's a minor update of the Mini 2 SE, upping video quality from 2.7K to 4K, which unleashes a 2x digital zoom to get closer footage of your surroundings. Otherwise, it's as you were for DJI's cheapest Mini-series drone; a 3-axis gimbal, reasonable Level 5 wind resistance, flight times of up to 31 minutes and an arsenal of easy flight moves with DJI's handy Fly app. If you're just getting started with drones, the Mini 4K is my top pick. At Amazon and DJI's store, you can get the Fly More Combo for just £319 (was £399) which is arguably an even better deal.
DJI's best-ever phone gimbal gets its biggest-ever discount – a huge 41% off for a sale price of just £85. The 4.5-star-rated gimbal is lightweight, compact, and comfortable and provides excellent stabilization for your smartphone, steadying your shots on the move and elevating the quality of your content.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Christmas trees: top-rated trees from $54.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 68% off toothbrushes and TVs
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 50% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Currys: early deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE: up to £600 off Samsung and Apple
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He’s also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other.