I've reviewed dozens of DJI drones and action cams and these are the ones to buy on Black Friday

DJI is on a roll, so much so that we've named the drone giant as the Camera Brand of the Year in the TechRadar Choice Awards for the last two years running, beating other big names like Sony and Canon. DJI is more than drones too, making some of the best action cams, vlogging cameras, gimbals and more. Naturally, there's plenty of interest for DJI bargains over Black Friday, when it is the best time of the year to pick up new DJI gear, and I've put in the hours to find the best DJI deals for gear that I've personally used – you can find them below.

Standout deals include the DJI's new drone for beginners that was already excellent value and is now even cheaper – the Mini 4K is just $239 at Amazon in the US (was $299) or £209 at Amazon in the UK (was £269). It's a 4K drone that charmed me while I completed TechRadar's in-depth review. There's also the lowest-ever price for the Osmo Action 4, DJI's recently updated GoPro-rivalling action cam that I had plenty of fun with over the summer holidays, and you can find the best-ever deal below.

Sadly, there's no deal for our top-ranked vlogging camera yet, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3. However, there are plenty more DJI deals to be had. If the deals below have got you in the mood for a new action camera, why don't you check out my Black Friday GoPro deals 2024 page, or my general Black Friday camera deals roundup? Our Black Friday deals page casts an even wider net, with a live blog of the latest deals across all tech. Happy shopping!

Today's best DJI deals in the US

DJI Mini 4K: was $299 now $239 at Amazon For me, the Mini 4K was already the best value 4K drone for beginners, and with this price cut it's truly unbeatable. It's a minor update of the Mini 2 SE, upping video quality from 2.7K to 4K, which unleashes a 2x digital zoom to get closer footage of your surroundings. Otherwise, it's as you were for DJI's cheapest Mini-series drone; a 3-axis gimbal, reasonable Level 5 wind resistance, flight times of up to 31 minutes and an arsenal of easy flight moves with DJI's handy Fly app. If you're just getting started with drones, the Mini 4K is my top pick. If you're totally new to drones, I'd recommend the Fly More Combo for just $359 (was $449) with which you get two additional batteries and a charging hub. Both deals are 20% off.

DJI Osmo Mobile 6: was $139.99 now $89.99 at Best Buy DJI's best-ever phone gimbal gets its biggest-ever discount – a $50 off for a sale price of just $89.99. The 4.5-star-rated gimbal is lightweight, compact, and comfortable and provides excellent stabilization for your smartphone, steadying your shots on the move and elevating the quality of your content.

Today's best DJI deals in the UK

DJI Mini 3 (Fly More Combo): was £728 now £499 at Currys The DJI Mini 3 is small and lightweight, making it perfect for beginners and those wanting to get started with drone photography and videography. It's more affordable than the Mini 4 Pro, although you won't get some of the advanced features, such as collision avoidance. The standout deal is for the Fly More Combo with a +£200 saving and which comes with controller, two additional plus charging hub. If you want the standard drone bundle it's now £295 at Jessops (was £429) – that £134 discount makes the drone more affordable than ever and brings it down to its lowest price ever, closer to the later budget drone, the Mini 4K.

DJI Mini 4K: was £269 now £209 at Amazon For me, the Mini 4K was already the best value 4K drone for beginners, and with this price cut it's truly unbeatable. It's a minor update of the Mini 2 SE, upping video quality from 2.7K to 4K, which unleashes a 2x digital zoom to get closer footage of your surroundings. Otherwise, it's as you were for DJI's cheapest Mini-series drone; a 3-axis gimbal, reasonable Level 5 wind resistance, flight times of up to 31 minutes and an arsenal of easy flight moves with DJI's handy Fly app. If you're just getting started with drones, the Mini 4K is my top pick. At Amazon and DJI's store, you can get the Fly More Combo for just £319 (was £399) which is arguably an even better deal.

DJI Osmo Mobile 6: was £145 now £85 at Amazon DJI's best-ever phone gimbal gets its biggest-ever discount – a huge 41% off for a sale price of just £85. The 4.5-star-rated gimbal is lightweight, compact, and comfortable and provides excellent stabilization for your smartphone, steadying your shots on the move and elevating the quality of your content.

