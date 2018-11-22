Three Mobile customers can get over 50% off the Netbox 4K streaming box

Mobile provider Three and TV software and device company Netgem have teamed up to bring Three customers a fantastic deal this Black Friday, giving them exclusive access to Netgem's new TV service.

The new service includes live channels, Freeview Play catch-up, and on-demand content, all accessible via a personalized mobile app, and on your TV with the latest NetBox 4K Freeview Play and cast enabled media streamer.

In a special deal available on Three's Wuntu loyalty app, you can now get your hands on the 4K NetBox alongside the new and improved Netgem TV service for less than half price - it's £19 upfront, followed by a payment of £9 per month for six months.

At £73 in total, this special Black Friday deal represents a huge £76 discount off the original retail price of £149 - however, it's only available for one week, so if you want to take advantage of the offer you need to be quick.

No Netflix

Buying a streaming device like the NetBox 4K Freeview Play is a great option for those who don't have a smart TV but still want the freedom of being able to watch content from a variety of different platforms.

The NetBox 4K Freeview Play allows you to watch live channels, recordings, Freeview Play catch-up content, YouTube 4K and shows and movies from streaming services such as Amazon Prime, Rakuten and Hayu.

If you're a fan of Netflix shows like The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina or Bojack Horseman you may be disappointed however - it doesn't look like the new NetBox supports Netflix.

Saying that, if you're mainly looking to take advantage of UK on-demand and catch up services like BBC iPlayer and All4, as well as shows on Amazon Prime, this could be a brilliant Black Friday purchase.