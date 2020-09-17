Black Friday iPhone deals 2020: what to expect this year

Black Friday iPhone deals represent a prime opportunity for upgraders and new-time buyers alike to score a new flagship for a bargain price. Always a popular category over the busiest sales period of the year, we're expecting this year's Black Friday iPhone deals to be no exception.

We've put together this handy little guide with the aim to not only clue you in with what to expect, but also give you all the information you'll need in the run-up to the big day itself. Subsequently, you'll find our top Black Friday iPhone deals predictions, when we expect sales to kick off, and also some excellent iPhone deals which are available right now - both for comparison's sake and also just in case you didn't want to wait.

While the much anticipated iPhone 12 launch is still up in the air this month, we do in fact have a pretty clear indication of what's coming down the line. Thanks to both last year's deals and the best deals in recent months, we're quite confident about what we'll be seeing this year.

The iPhone 11 and iPhone SE 2020 are likely to the stars of the show on Black Friday, thanks to their advancing age and recent promotions at the big carriers. Verizon and AT&T have both offered cut down prices and even free phones with unlimited plans. If that's an indication of what's to come, then we should be in for a great Black Friday indeed. We should also see deals on older iPhone devices, such as the iPhone XR and iPhone XS - which are still in stock at plenty of retailers in the US.

Just below you'll find all the information you'll need for Black Friday iPhone deals - taking into account both unlocked and carrier devices. You'll also find some handy links off to Apple, where you can check out their outstanding current trade-in offer.

When will Black Friday iPhone deals start?

Black Friday this year falls on Friday, November 27, although as with most years, we'll be expecting sales to start ramping up a week to even a month in advance.

That means Black Friday iPhone deals will start creeping up around early November in most cases, with things sloping up to a gradual climax on the big day itself. deals will then mostly last through the weekend (unless they sell out) and onto the following Cyber Monday sales event.

Feel free to bookmark this page and revisit as we'll be updating it with the very latest on Black Friday iPhone deals - both with actual deals and more information on what to expect.



Black Friday iPhone deals: what to expect

Even though the big day is a few months away, we're starting to get a clear picture of what we'll be expecting for Black Friday iPhone deals - both from recent offers and last year's best deals.

The new iPhone SE has seen some absolutely stellar deals recently, and we're expecting them to make a big comeback over Black Friday for sure. Thanks to that low initial asking price, big carriers like Verizon have even opted to throw one in for free with their unlimited plans and we expect they'll continue to do so. AT&T and T-Mobile will most likely follow suit - probably by either waiving the monthly installments or slashing them to around $5 a month. We suspect they'll all try and sweeten the deal by either adding in trade-in offers or bundling in gift cards for network switchers too.

The other hot phone right now is the iPhone 11, which should definitely see some much heftier offers this year as it's going to be well past its first birthday by Black Friday. If the new iPhone 12 happens to drop before the Holiday period (and we expect it will), we'll probably see prices drop even further. Again, we'll most likely see the biggest discounts at the large carriers - often when bundled in with a new unlimited data plan or via switching. So far the biggest iPhone 11 deals have been a buy-one-get-one free at Verizon and a 50% off at AT&T - both only eligible with a new data plan. We're expecting there'll be something similar come Black Friday, and again, probably with added in gift cards and goodies for switching.

And what about unlocked deals? Well, unlocked deals on iPhones in general tend to be quite stingy unless it's on refurbished devices, although if there's any time we'll see some exceptions to that, it'll be Black Friday. The other exception we see to that is with trade-in deals. One of the best options we've seen this year has been with Apple's generous trade-in program, which can knock up to $350 off your new phone, depending on the device your trading. We've also seen smaller carriers offer upfront discounts, like Boost Mobile kicking $100 off all new iPhones - a great little saving if you were thinking about going with a cheaper plan also. That's also the kind of saving we'd expect to see on most unlocked phones this Black Friday, around $100 up to $200, depending on whether the phone is newer or refurbished.



Will we be seeing Black Friday iPhone 12 deals?

Good question. For those who don't know already - the iPhone 12 is only rumored right now, but it's highly likely it'll launch before Black Friday, probably around October.

If it does launch in that time window, it's unlikely we'll see deals which are specifically for Black Friday although what we will see is introductory launch offers, most likely from the big carriers.

These could potentially include things like buy-one get-one free deals when you upgrade, or massive trade-in deals that could potentially knock hundreds of dollars off your monthly bill. They're, as you may have guessed, best for people who have a fairly new (year or two) old flagship device and are looking to get their hands on the shiniest phone possible.

As always, TechRadar will have world-beating coverage on the iPhone 12 when (or if) it launches later this year, so please feel free to check-in regularly for the latest news.

The best Black Friday iPhone deals from last year

Just to give you a flavor of what to expect this year, here's a selection of last year's Black Friday iPhone deals.

iPhone 11 for $699 at Verizon | Get up to $400 off the iPhone 11 with select trade-in and Unlimited

You can get up to $400 off the iPhone 11 if you trade in a select phone, and if you switch to an Unlimited plan with your handset you can also get a $400 prepaid MasterCard too. There are lots of caveats with this deal, so be sure to read through all the terms and conditions.

iPhone 11 64GB $699 $125 at Best Buy (after trade-in)

Pick up the new iPhone 11 for far less with this Best Buy deal: start with $150 off and trade in your older iPhone to snag up to an additional $425 off for a grand total of $575 in potential savings. You'll have to sign up with Sprint or AT&T for this deal.

iPhone 11 Pro, 64GB $999 $425 at Best Buy (after trade-in)

Get the brand-new, top-tier iPhone 11 Pro at more than half off: start with the $150 off baseline discount and add up to $425 off with proper trade-ins, and you can get up to $575 off. Keep in mind you'll have to sign up with Sprint or AT&T for this deal.

iPhone 11 Pro for $999 at AT&T | Save up to $700 on the iPhone 11 Pro with a qualifying trade-in

Buy the iPhone 11 Pro on a qualifying installment plan with an AT&T unlimited plan and get up to $700 off with an eligible trade-in. The credits will be applied within three bills in equal amounts over 30 monthly installments.



iPhone XR, 64GB, $599 FREE (with signup) at AT&T

Want to pick up an iPhone XR...for free (eventually)? AT&T's Cyber Monday deal will pay you back for the full retail price of the iPhone XR over the course of a 30-month contract. You'll have to pay for the phone up front, but regular monthly credits will recoup the cost of the phone.

How to find the best Black Friday iPhone deals

When it comes to scoring a Black Friday iPhone deal, we'd firstly recommend checking out what the big carriers are offering, and potentially bookmarking their deals pages before the big event. Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile all have deals-specific sections on their sites which they'll be utilizing in the run up to Black Friday to launch their latest promotions. As said previously, we're expecting the first deals to land early November, so we'd recommend checking in regularly from then onwards.

Amazon and Best Buy likewise have phone sections which should be featuring the best unlocked deals come Black Friday. Again, we point to early November as the initial phase of this year's Black Friday sales, so we recommend a quick check-in every few days from that point onwards.

Amazon and Best Buy likewise have phone sections which should be featuring the best unlocked deals come Black Friday. Again, we point to early November as the initial phase of this year's Black Friday sales, so we recommend a quick check-in every few days from that point onwards.

Should I wait for Black Friday iPhone deals?

This is another good question, mainly because we're actually seeing some outstanding iPhone deals this month; some of which are actually better than the ones we saw last Black Friday. The iPhone SE for example can be picked up for free at Verizon with a new unlimited plan right now - a pretty fine deal indeed considering that device is about 6 months old. iPhone 11 deals too are looking excellent this month, with AT&T offering 50% off your device if you're willing to pick one up with a new plan. Both of these are just examples, but together they indicate that it's actually not the worst time to be shopping for a new iPhone right now.

That said, if you're the patient type, and willing to hold off that impulse purchase until the big day itself, you may just be rewarded. In our eyes, you'll get at the most a better deal, and at the worst probably the same deal. With the rumored iPhone 12 launch potentially just around the corner too, we could just be seeing some wild-card deals crop up over Black Friday.



The best iPhone deals available now

Don't want to wait? Or want a flavor of what's to come on Black Friday? Here are the best deals we've spotted on iPhones this week.

Apple iPhone SE: $399 free with an Unlimited plan at Verizon

What's better than a free iPhone? Verizon's generous new offer on an iPhone SE 2020 allows you to get a device completely free when you purchase one with a new Unlimited line. Overall, that's a $399 saving over 24 months, pretty fantastic.

Apple iPhone: save up to $450 with a trade-in at Apple

Apple's incredibly generous trade-in program extends to all new iPhones right now, giving you the option to save up to $450 on an unlocked device. They'll even take older phones - such as the iPhone 6, 7, and first-gen SE, so it's a pretty great way to put that old phone to rest and save on a new one. Android users can also switch for a discount of $100.View Deal

Apple iPhone 11: $23.34 $11.67/month at AT&T with a new Unlimited plan

While it's not free like the iPhone SE at Verizon, AT&T's new iPhone 11 promotion can knock a whole 50% off your phone bill right now. Again, you'll have to sign up for a new unlimited plan, but if you're game you'll be getting a huge discount here. Plus, if you're an existing AT&T customer, you can also potentially get an additional $300 saving if you trade-in your old phone.

Apple iPhone XS: $30 $1 a month with an unlimited plan at AT&T

Another stellar deal from AT&T, the iPhone XS is now down to just $1 a month with a new unlimited plan. Considering this is last year's flagship and still an incredibly capable device bristling with modern features, that's a great deal.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: save $350, plus up to $850 with eligible trade-in at Verizon

But if you did want this year's flagship, check out Verizon's latest iPhone 11 Pro promotion. They'll give you a $350 rebate if you're ordering online plus the chance to save up to $850 with an eligible trade-in. Bundled together that's almost a free phone and they'll also be throwing in a free $150 gift card if you're switching from a rival carrier.

