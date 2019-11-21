The best Black Friday Best Buy deals 2019

Best Buy's Black Friday deals are already coming thick and fast, with the retailer cutting the prices of a huge range of devices and gadgets ahead of the day itself (and Cyber Monday).

Best Buy was running daily doorbusters in the run up to Black Friday with some seriously impressive price cuts, and while those doorbuster deals have now ended, there are still a huge amount of Black Friday deals to be had on the website.

To make things easier, we've scoured the Best Buy website so you don't have to, and have listed the top Best Buy Black Friday deals we've found. All you need to do is bookmark this page, as we'll be constantly adding new deals as we find them, and let us do the hard work. That way you can be sure you won't miss out on any killer deals.

The Best Buy Black Friday 2019 deals we've already seen are shaping up to be even better than last year. So, while Black Friday is technically November 29, there are already plenty of amazing deals out there at Best Buy.

Trust us, whether you're looking to build a PC at Best Buy on Black Friday, or even just want to pick up some new headphones, we'll help you find the ideal Best Buy Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal.

So, let us help you find the best prices this Black Friday season, so you can spend less time shopping and more time saving some cash.

The top Best Buy Black Friday deals

Black Friday Best Buy TV deals

Samsung 43-inch 6 Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $279.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $229.99. That's the lowest price we've seen for the UHD TV that delivers bold, bright colors thanks to the PurColor technology and offers smart capabilities.

Samsung 65-inch NU6900 Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $699.99 $479.99 at Best Buy

Get the Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD TV on sale for $479.99 at Best Buy. That's the best price we've seen for the ultra-thin smart TV that delivers a premium picture and sound experience.

LG 65-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Get the feature-rich LG 75-inch 4K TV on sale at for $749.99. The big-screen TV features ThinQ AI technology and has the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and other smart home devices using just your voice.

LG 55-inch Nano 9 Series Smart 4K UHD TV $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

LG 55-inch Nano 9 Series Smart 4K UHD TV $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

The feature-packed LG 55-inch 4K TV is on sale for $899.99 at Best Buy. The Nano 9 Series TV features bold, bright colors and includes ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub. This deal also includes a $30 discount on two months of Sling and Starz.

Sony XBR65X950G 65-inch 4K TV $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Sony XBR65X950G 65-inch 4K TV $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has knocked off $300 from the price of this brilliant 65-inch 4K Sony TV. If you've been after a large 4K screen for a while now, this is a brilliant price for an excellent television.

Samsung Q900 65" 8K TV | $3,499 $2,999 at Best Buy

Samsung Q900 65" 8K TV | $3,499 $2,999 at Best Buy

8K TVs are still in their infancy, which means that you can expect to pay thousands of dollars for the nascent technology. However, right now at Best Buy, you can save an unbelievable $500 on this Samsung Q900 8K TV.

Sharp 50-inch LED 4K Smart TV with HDR | $399 $329 at Best Buy

Sharp 50-inch LED 4K Smart TV with HDR | $399 $329 at Best Buy

With this 50" LED 4K TV from Sharp, you're going to get some decent picture quality for the price you're paying, even if it's not on the same level of an OLED TV. And, the fact that you can save a huge $70 ahead of Black Friday at Best Buy makes it valuable.

Sony Bravia A8G Series 55" Class | $2,299 $1,499 at Best Buy

Sony Bravia A8G Series 55" Class | $2,299 $1,499 at Best Buy

While OLED TVs have been around for a while, they're still too expensive for many people. However, right now, you can get this lovely Sony Bravia OLED TV with a 4K resolution and Dolby Vision compatibility for just $1,499 at Best Buy.

Sony X950G Series 75" Class | $3,299 $2,499 at Best Buy

Sony X950G Series 75" Class | $3,299 $2,499 at Best Buy

Sometimes you just need a gigantic screen that you can unwind in front of after a long day toiling away at work. Luckily, right now at Best Buy you can save $800 on this lovely 75" 4K HDR TV.

Samsung 75-inch 7-Series LED TV | $1,299 $999 at Best Buy

Samsung 75-inch 7-Series LED TV | $1,299 $999 at Best Buy

It seems like TVs are getting more affordable every day, but now you can get a 75-inch Samsung 7-Series TV, backed with a 4K resolution and an LED panel for $100 off of list price at Best Buy.

LG UM7300PUA 55" class TV | $499 $399 at Best Buy

LG UM7300PUA 55" class TV | $499 $399 at Best Buy

This 55-inch TV from LG might not be packing the latest technology, but with this pre-Black Friday deal, you're getting a 55-inch 4K TV with HDR for under 500 bucks at Best Buy. We'd call that a bargain.

VIZIO 50-inch M-Series Quantum Series Smart 4K UHD TV $549.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV with premium features, you can get the Vizio 50-inch on sale for $399.99. The M-Series TV features Quantum Color and Dolby Vision HDR which results in a cinema-like experience with bold colors and life-like images.

Samsung 82-inch 8 Series Smart 4K UHD TV $2,199.99 $1,999.99 at Best Buy

You can save a whopping $200 on the massive Samsung 82-inch 4K TV. The smart TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to the 4K UHD processor and includes a voice remote so you can browse movies and TV shows completely hands-free.

Black Friday Best Buy Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $189.99 at Best Buy

You can snag the Apple Watch 3 for just $189.99 at Best Buy. The Series 3 smartwatch includes GPS technology and offers continuous heart rate monitoring.

Apple Watch 4 GPS, 40mm: $349 $299 at Best Buy

You can save $50 on the Apple Watch 4 at Best Buy. The series 4 smartwatch features GPS technology and continuous heart rate monitoring is available in a white, black, or pink sport band.

Black Friday Best Buy laptop deals

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop: $1,099.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy members can get the latest MacBook Air on sale for $999.99. The ultra-thin laptop features a13.30-inch Retina display and packs 8GB of RAM, a dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, and 128GB of storage.

View Deal

Surface Pro 6 | $1,199 $849 at Best Buy

Surface Pro 6 | $1,199 $849 at Best Buy

The Surface Pro 6 might not be the latest Surface Pro, but it just might be the best one. This model, with the Core i5 processor and a 256GB SSD should be able to power through pretty much anything. And that $350 discount at Best Buy definitely helps.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 64GB: $799 $649.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the latest model iPad Pro on sale for $649.99. The 11-inch tablet packs 64GB of storage, provides ten hours of battery life and includes the powerful A12X Bionic chip.

Black Friday Best Buy computing deals

Corsair K95 Platinum | $199 $129 at Best Buy

Corsair K95 Platinum | $199 $129 at Best Buy

The Corsair K95 Platinum is frankly one of the best keyboards on the market today. With its excellent key switches, robust lighting and build quality and its extensive macro keys, this is one gaming keyboard you don't want to miss. The $70 discount doesn't hurt.

NZXT H series PC case | $169 $139 at Best Buy

NZXT H series PC case | $169 $139 at Best Buy

Not only is this NZXT PC case a gorgeous hunk of metal, but its spacious enough inside that you can fit any combination of PC components inside. You can even fit an eATX motherboard in there. The best part? You can save $30 at Best Buy.

Intel Core i7-9700K | $409 $359 at Best Buy

Intel Core i7-9700K | $409 $359 at Best Buy

It may be a year old at this point, but don't let that fool you. This Coffee Lake Refresh processor is still capable of destroying pretty much anything you throw at it. And, you can save $60 ahead of Black Friday at Best Buy.

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming X Trio | $779 $624 at Best Buy

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming X Trio | $779 $624 at Best Buy

The MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming X Trio is the RTX 2080 we all know and love, but turned up to 11. This meaty triple fan design will let you overclock the RTX 2080 to an extreme degree, promising excellent gaming performance.

Black Friday Best Buy home cinema deals

Samsung HW-Q90R 5.1 Channel soundbar $1699.98 $1399.98 at Best Buy

If you want to go all out, take a look at this Samsung soundbar, the best model on the market right now. It comes with upward firing tweeters for total immersion, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and a brilliantly musical soundstage – and it's now $300 cheaper.

Black Friday Best Buy headphones deals

Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $299.95 $149.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save $150 on the Beats Solo 3 headphones at Best Buy. The wireless headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life and include three free months of Apple Music for new subscribers.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: $349.95 $209.99 at Walmart

Best Buy has the best-selling Beats Studio3 headphones on sale for $209.99. That's a $140 discount for the wireless headphones which include pure adaptive noise-canceling technology and are available in blue, grey and desert sand.

Black Friday Best Buy home tech deals

Bella Pro Series 6qt Digital Air Fryer: $99.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Prepare your tasty fried foods with less oil with the Bella Pro Digital Air Fryer that's currently 50% off at Best Buy. The six-quart air fryer features an easy touch digital touchscreen and is dishwasher safe for a quick and easy cleanup.

iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi: $649.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, the Roomba 960 vacuum gets a $200 price cut at Best Buy. The iRobot vacuum cleaner has a compatible app so you can clean and schedule from anywhere and works with Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

Are Best Buy Black Friday deals better than Walmart's?

Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon are locked in an eternal battle to be the top retailer during Black Friday, with a lot of people interested in the yellow tag brand throughout the buying period.

However, according to analysis from WalletHub, Walmart offered the better savings last year, with an average saving of 29.9% compared to 28.7% from Best Buy.

That's obviously going to be across a range of product categories, so the savings for things like electronics or outdoor goods could be better served in one brand or the other. However, your chances of getting a good deal were better with Walmart last year (and have been for the last three years) - despite 2018 seeing some of the lowest savings from the two brands in a long time.

That said, there's still a lot of love for Best Buy from the manufacturers: Parrot, the top drone maker, said in an interview with Forbes last year that “Amazon is a tremendously big e-commerce platform, and Best Buy is a tremendously big retail platform."

Michael Luke Paris, general manager for Parrot Americas, called Best Buy a 'tremendous retailer for consumer electronics' so whether you're going to go in store or online, it seems that that the brands rate the retailer as a place for the right consumers.

How can I get decent Best Buy Black Friday deals?

There are obviously two ways to buy during Black Friday and Cyber Monday - you can either go online or queue up outside. If you want to do the latter, you'll need to get there well in advance of 5PM (If the pattern follows last year) as Consumer Reports is stating that tickets were distributed for those in line.

Not everyone made it into the stores though - which would have upset some as Best Buy still keeps some of its top deals for those willing to brave the elements and give up some turkey time.

Online, it's a little easier, with the deals going live on Thanksgiving before Black Friday kicks into gear. When that happens is to be seen this year, but it's a move that could easily see you nabbing the deals you want.

Prioritize the items you want most and the ones with the largest amount of savings, so you can get to them before they sell out and maximize your savings on Cyber Monday.

Pay close attention to the dates listed on deals. Black Friday and Cyber Monday have grown into something of a week-long affair in recent years, so see if any deals start earlier, be sure to go for the ones you want as soon as you can

If you pay attention to product reviews, and you know exactly the product you want, make sure to check model numbers when you’re in the store.

Black Friday can come with some special models made just for the shopping day, and a 55-inch Sony 4K TV you find on the shelf this Black Friday might not be the same as the one you read all the glowing reviews about.

If you find a Best Buy Black Friday deal you want, try to determine if it will also be online. Competition in stores can make it hard to get in the door and snag the product you want before it sells out, so having the internet as a backup (or even primary) method of getting the product may help you land the deals you’re most excited about.

If you plan to shop mostly online, a VPN may help you avoid internet congestion. Too many people going to the same website to get the same deals can result in next to no one actually reaching the page. With a VPN, you can route your traffic to a different region that may not have servers so busy, allowing you to essentially beat the line.

Finally, if you've found a deal that you absolutely have to have, don't sit around. Popular products sell out quickly on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so buy what you want before it’s gone.