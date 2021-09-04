Best Realme phones of 2021: find yourself a great-value Android handset

If you’re looking for a great mid-range or budget smartphone, this ranking of the best Realme phones might be perfect for you, because the company specializes in devices that don’t break the bank, but bring you some useful features.

Realme is a real up-and-comer in the smartphone world, as after launching its first-ever phone in 2018 and entering the European market just after that, it quickly proved itself as one of the most interesting tech companies around. If you need a primer on the company, we’ve written a guide to the Realme brand and its tech here .

You can rely on Realme phones to have impressive specs and features but relatively low prices, making them great for people who want a taste of the high life, without paying too much.

The company has a few phone lines, with the top one being the Realme GT line started in 2021, and there’s also the brand’s numbered line of low-cost devices. The company used to have an X line, but that was replaced by the GT family, though a few of the more recent X devices are still on this list.

The company doesn’t pump out smartphones as prolifically as, say, Xiaomi or Motorola, but it still has a fair few devices available to buy, so if you’re tempted to buy a new Realme phone, you might be wondering where to start.

To help you, we’ve drawn up this handy guide of the top Realme phones we’ve tested, listing the specs and prices so you can weigh up the pros and cons. This list is constantly getting updated when new Realme phones come out, so keep checking back whenever you want a new phone (or are interested) to see which mobile rules the roost.

Best Realme phones 2021

Realme GT (Image credit: Realme)

1. Realme GT A mid-range Android marvel Specifications Release date: March 2021 Weight: 186g Dimensions: 158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6.43-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: Snapdragon 888 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 4,500mAh Rear camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Front camera: 16MP Reasons to buy + It has a distinctive design + It charges impressively quickly Reasons to avoid - The phone heats up often - The user interface has bloatware

The Realme GT easily earns its place as the top handset from the company, and it'll likely be one of the highlights of 2021. It's a great way for Realme to kick off its newest line of smartphones, also called the GT line.

The Realme GT has a top-end Snapdragon 888 chipset, super-fast 65W wired charging, a distinctive faux-leather rear broken up by a black stripe, and an easily-totable body thanks to its small size.

The real clincher, though, is the low price of the Realme GT, as it sits comfortably in the low-mid-range section. That more than makes up for the one or two little shortcomings we found with the phone, which include its tendency to heat up, and the fact that it has a few bloatware apps out of the box.

Note: in some regions, like Europe, the Realme GT is only on sale through AliExpress, not the standard retailers which our pricing tool pulls through. You can find the official product listing here.

Check out our full Realme GT review.

(Image credit: Realm)

2. Realme 8 Pro Realme's cheap champ Specifications Release date: March 2021 Weight: 176g Dimensions: 160.6 x 73.9 x 8.1mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6.4-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: Snapdragon 720G RAM: 6/8GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 4,500mAh Rear camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera: 16MP Reasons to buy + It feels snug in the hand + Its cameras are good for the price Reasons to avoid - The screen refresh rate is only 60Hz - It doesn't support 5G

If you're looking for a great cheap Android phone, the Realme 8 Pro is a great choice - it's the top-end member of the company's 2021 numbered series, which are generally Realme's most affordable handsets.

We found this Realme phone was a cheap and cheery alternative to the huge handsets which often crowd this market segment. Plus it had a super-high-res main camera, impressively fast charging, and a comfortable-to-hold textured plastic back.

It's not perfect for everything - if you want a large display, 5G, a high-refresh-rate screen or the absolute best processing power, you might find it misses a trick or two. But if you just need a useful budget phone, it's a great choice.

Check out our full Realme 8 Pro review.

(Image credit: Realme)

3. Realme GT Master Edition A capable mid-range phone Specifications Release date: July 2021 Weight: 174g Dimensions: 159.2 x 73.5 x 8mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6.43-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: Snapdragon 778G RAM: 8GB Storage: 128/256GB Battery: 4,300mAh Rear camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Front camera: 32MP Reasons to buy + It charges very quickly + Its display looks great Reasons to avoid - It isn't waterproof - Its design is fairly ordinary

The second of its family, the Realme GT Master Edition takes some of the specs of the original GT but cuts some corners, and sells for a lower price as a result. Ignore the name, though - this isn't the master of the series.

The GT ME has a slightly weaker chipset, smaller battery and less eye-catching design than its sibling, but it also costs a fair amount less. So it's a good option if you like the look of the GT but don't need all its top specs.

Note: in some regions, like Europe, the Realme GT Master Edition is only on sale through AliExpress, not the standard retailers which our pricing tool pulls through. You can find the official product listing here.

Check our our full Realme GT Master Edition review.

(Image credit: Realme)

4. Realme 8 5G A super-cheap 5G phone Specifications Release date: April 2021 Weight: 185g Dimensions: 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6.5-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: Dimensity 700 RAM: 4/6/8GB Storage: 64/128GB Battery: 5,000mAh Rear camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera: 16MP Reasons to buy + It offers affordable 5G + It has a large, bright screen Reasons to avoid - Its design is rather basic - The camera is only average

If you're looking for super low-cost 5G, the Realme 8 5G is one of the best options for you, as it lets you access the next generation of data connectivity for a lower price than most other devices.

In many ways, this is your basic budget Android phone with a standard design, a fair processor, an average camera and a big but good-looking display.

It's the price and 5G combination that really make this an interesting phone, and if you're keen to get yourself some super-speedy internet without breaking the bank, it's worth paying attention to the Realme 8 5G.

Check out our full Realme 8 5G review

(Image credit: Realme)

5. Realme 8 The suffix-less Realme 8 family member Specifications Release date: March 2021 Weight: 177g Dimensions: 160.6 x 73.9 x 8mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6.4-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: Helio G95 RAM: 4/6/8GB Storage: 64/128GB Battery: 5,000mAh Rear camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera: 16MP Reasons to buy + It performs well for gaming + It has a sharp display Reasons to avoid - Its shiny look could be divisive - It feels a bit cheap

Despite being the only Realme 8 phone without a suffix, the standard model isn't technically the weakest - it's actually a more powerful phone than the 5G model, though of course it only connects to 4G networks.

This is a decent budget Android phone that's well-rounded where it matters, especially in the display and performance areas, where it's a good device for the cost.

We weren't too sure on the design - you probably had your own thoughts as you scrolled past the image just above this listing - and if you need 5G or particularly high specs, another Realme phone is probably better for you. But this is a valiant cheap choice too.

Read our full Realme 8 review.

(Image credit: Realme)

6. Realme X3 SuperZoom The last of a lost line Specifications Release date: May 2020 Weight: 202g Dimensions: 163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.6-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: Snapdragon 855 Plus RAM: 8/12GB Storage: 128/256GB Battery: 4,200mAh Rear camera: 64MP + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP Front camera: 32MP + 8MP Reasons to buy + It has a long battery life and charges quickly + It's a powerful phone Reasons to avoid - Its design is uninspiring - The camera performance is inconsistent

The Realme X series was replaced by the GT line, so there are no more coming out, and the X3 SuperZoom was one of the last ones.

This is a fairly high-end phone with a chipset that was great as of the X3's release, and its six cameras and long-lasting battery are all impressive too.

It's not a perfect phone - as you can expect for a low-placed entry in our list of the best Realme phones. Our main gripes are its uninspiring design, the LCD screen, and the fact the camera strategy was clearly 'quantity over quality', with some inconsistent results.

Read our full Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Realme phones Q&A

Is Realme a good phone brand? We've sung the praises of Realme in various reviews, and the reason is that the company's phones are great value for money. The devices often come with specs you don't tend to find at the price, especially in the chipset department, and have fewer rough edges (literally and metaphorically) than cheap phones from other brands. Sure, a Realme phone won't compete with your top-end Samsung Galaxy or Xiaomi handset in terms of specs or features, but the low price makes up for that.

Should I go for Realme or Redmi? Redmi is Xiaomi's line of low-cost phones, and in most markets it's arguably Realme's biggest competitior. Redmi phones tend to be pretty big, with huge batteries and massive screens, which makes them large powerhouses for gaming and streaming media. However, the problem with that is that they can be annoying to use as your average smartphone, due to their giant size, especially if you've got small hands or shallow pockets. Realme devices are often smaller and focus on the design and charging speeds - their svelte builds often make them easier to use as day-to-day handsets, but in the gaming or streaming department, they might miss out thanks to their restricted screen space.