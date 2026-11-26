Well, I have to say that I never saw this coming. Just two months on from their release, the spectacular Sonos Ace Ultra headphones are already on sale — just in time for Black Friday. That's right, you can snag the Sonos Ace Ultra for £359 (was £399) at Amazon now, netting you a cool £40 off.

• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale

While this is by no means the biggest discount I've seen on wireless headphones in the run up to Black Friday, I'm shocked to see any sort of discount on these cans. They're probably my favorite headphones of the year, serving up delicious detailed audio, outstanding ANC that competes with the very best, and stunning looks.

I've included more details on this deal down below, plus a few extra thoughts from my review, and months of personal use.

Today's best Sonos Ace Ultra deal

Save £40 Sonos Ace Ultra: was £399 now £359 at Amazon The Sonos Ace Ultra are easily among the best headphones of 2026, with unbeatable sound for movies, exceptional musicality, and noise-crushing ANC. They also play nice with the rest of your Sonos system, have no shortage of style, and feel very comfortable in use. This is a small discount, sure, but given they only released in September, we'll take any saving we can get!

I truly wasn't expecting Sonos to drop the price of my favorite headphones of 2026 — and for one key reason: I didn't rate the company's first set of cans all too highly. See, the original Sonos Ace may have offered impressive performance with Dolby Atmos movies and a sleek aesthetic, but their handling of music was sub-par for the price, with a narrow, unbalanced approach that never quite clicked for me.

But the Sonos Ace Ultra took things to a whole new level. I can't get enough of their enhanced soundstaging, attention to detail, and tighter control. Their regimented yet impactful bass, clean mids, and expressive treble all come together to conjure up an unforgettable listening experience time after time.

Pair that with extremely strong noise cancelling that genuinely competes with the Sony WH-1000XM6 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Gen 2, and you're looking at an extraordinarily accomplished set of over-ears. I really think Sonos nailed the formula this time out, it's truly established itself as a serious player in this space.

Considering they were released not two months ago, it's great to see the Sonos Ace Ultra get a discount — no matter how small — and I strongly recommend scooping them up today.

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