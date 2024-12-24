Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones for just AU$383 is the Xmas miracle you've been waiting for

Christmas is mere hours away and Boxing Day sales loom on the other side, but if you or a loved one are in the market for a new pair of headphones, the best deal of the summer has come early.

The best doesn't come cheap, and we think the Bose QuietComfort Ultra's are the best headphones money can buy. In fact, it's only their steep price that's seen them slotting in as the 'best for ANC' or 'best for Bose fans', rather than 'best overall' in our headphone guides.

Thankfully, it's the season of giving and retailers are in on the action when it comes to audio tech. Just AU$425.95 at Amazon, the best deal on these cans comes from Bose direct. Currently discounted to AU$425.95, our exclusive 10% off coupon code brings them to just AU$383.36.

There's still other options to consider if you're not convinced. The often considerably cheaper Sony WH-1000XM4 (only AU$324 at Amazon) are attractive thanks to their price, and it's their excellent performance at that price that makes them our best overall headphones. They're comfortable, stylish, offer excellent noise-cancelling and fantastic audio no matter what you're listening to.

There's the Sony WH-1000XM5, which we gave five-stars in our review. They aren't quite better enough to warrant the more-than AU$100 price difference, but are undeniably better than their predecessor. Then, there are the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones – currently AU$349 on Amazon – who also earned five stars thanks to their massive 60-hour battery life, excellent noise-cancelling and crisp audio.

If each pair were at their RRP, we would find it very hard to recommend the Bose QuietComfort Ultra's, even if they are the best of the bunch. However, given the minimal difference in price provided by the Bose discount combined with our coupon code, there is no competition.

The QC Ultra headphones are in a class of their own when it comes to blocking sound – offering more complete silence than any pair we've tested no matter the environment. But they also sound equally fantastic. In our review, we said "They deliver some of the most alive, exciting, textured, finely resolved, deeply engaging music I've ever heard from a pair of wireless headphones."

They also have great smart features, including customisable ANC modes and multipoint connectivity, easily controlled within the Bose Music app. Despite their price, we said they were "a great deal" in our review. At more than 40% off… They're well worth grabbing.