JB Hi-Fi Boxing Day sale 2023: early Christmas deals and what to expect on December 26

Once Christmas lunch is settled and gifts have been exchanged, do you really want to brave the Boxing Day sales by heading to the shops? If you want to shop JB Hi-Fi’s Boxing Day sales in a few weeks, you can easily do it from the comfort of home, and to make it even easier, we’ll be hand-picking all the best deals on the day.

In the lead up to Christmas and Boxing Day, we’ll also be closely watching JB Hi-Fi’s discounts, and we’re already selecting the best offers ahead of December 26. There’s early savings on quality 4K TVs, laptops, phones and home appliances, so there’s something for everyone, all without spending top dollar.

Best JB Hi-Fi sales ahead of Boxing Day

Samsung 65-inch QN85C Neo QLED TV | AU$3,495 AU$1,995 (save AU$1,500) This is the current entry-level model in Samsung’s Neo QLED series, but it’s still packed with features and it brings the benefits of mini-LED backlighting to a lower-cost TV. In JB Hi-Fi’s early Christmas and Boxing Day sales, the 65-inch model of the QN85C has got a massive AU$1,500 price cut, bringing it down to a very palatable AU$1,995.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2) | AU$1,549 AU$696 (save AU$853) This is the ultimate sports watch, we gave it 4.5 stars in our Garmin Epix (Gen 2) review. This watch has a stunning AMOLED display and advanced (but accessible) fitness tracking. It’s got practically perfect GPS and maps, an excellent heart rate monitor and workout tracking profiles that go beyond distance and time. This is one of the lowest prices we can remember seeing, with a massive saving of AU$853 on the table.

Google Pixel Watch | AU$449 AU$224 (save AU$225) Now that the Pixel Watch 2 is available, the original Pixel Watch is seeing a big discount thanks to JB Hi-Fi. It’s now half-price, so for just AU$224, you’ll get an elegant-looking smartwatch that’s perfect for Pixel phones. It has Google Assistant smarts and Fitbit’s health monitoring, plus plenty of useful apps right on your wrist.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 | AU$479 AU$279 (save AU$200) Right off the bat, we want to point out that Amazon is offering these earbuds at a cheaper price of AU$230, but stock is very limited. You can ask JB Hi-Fi to match the price by chatting to one of its support agents online, or by heading into a store. If you miss out on Amazon’s deal, the offer on JB Hi-Fi is about the standard discount we see on these buds. It might be worth waiting to see what Boxing Day brings if you don’t need to buy right now.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) | AU$1,149 AU$749 (save AU$400) The Galaxy S22 is a former Samsung flagship released in 2022, but it still offers excellent performance, and now at a much lower price point of AU$749. It’s worth noting that the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 is expected to launch early next year, but if you’re more interested in scoring a good-value phone for well under a grand, this isn’t a bad deal.

Fitbit Inspire 2 | AU$149 AU$74 (save AU$75) The Fitbit Inspire 2 has gotten a massive discount, and it’s now 50% off at JB Hi-Fi. This fitness tracker has now been replaced by the Fitbit Inspire 3, but the Inspire 2 is much cheaper, and it’s perfectly fine for those that are looking for a simple multi-sport tracker to help them be more active. Only discounted in black.

JB Hi-Fi Boxing Day sales: key information

Does JB Hi-Fi price match? Yes, JB Hi-Fi does price match its competitors on identically stocked items. JB Hi-Fi will price match competitors such as Amazon Australia, Bing Lee and The Good Guys, but it does not price match items from marketplaces such as eBay.

When will JB Hi-Fi’s Boxing Day sale start? JB Hi-Fi typically starts its Boxing Day sale on Boxing Day itself – December 26. We think there’s a decent chance this will be the case again this year, because taking a look at JB Hi-Fi’s current catalogues shows most of them ending on December 24 (Christmas Eve).

JB Hi-Fi Boxing Day sales: our predictions

We’ve been covering Boxing Day sales in Australia for several years, so we’ve got a fair understanding of what to expect in terms of deals and products. We can also look at the much more recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in order to get some idea of what JB Hi-Fi might offer this Boxing Day.

JB Hi-Fi TV deals

Call it a hunch, but we’re expecting to see some brilliant opportunities to save on TVs this Boxing Day via JB Hi-Fi. As far as which models might get a big discount, the recent Black Friday sale saw some huge savings on the LG G3 OLED (AU$1,810 off the 65-inch model) and the Samsung S90C OLED (AU$1,410 off the 65-inch set).

Elsewhere in home entertainment, some of the best soundbars also stand a good chance to be included in JB Hi-Fi’s Boxing Day sale. The pricey, but excellent Sonos Arc would be our pick to watch out for, as any discount that one might land could see it easily take the mantle of the best soundbar money can buy.

JB Hi-Fi laptop deals

We know we can expect savings on laptops at JB Hi-Fi this Boxing Day, the only question is which models will receive the biggest discounts. We expect that Apple users and hopefuls alike will be able to look forward to opportunities to save on MacBooks, but we’ll likely only see the standard 10% discount that Apple’s premium tech tends to max out with.

Plenty of other laptop giants will also join the party, so we’re expecting big discounts on brands such as Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI and possibly even Razer. During the recent Black Friday sales, we saw up to AU$500 off a Dell laptop with a 13th-gen Intel processor and 1TB of storage, so we’re expecting similar deals this Boxing Day.

JB Hi-Fi gaming deals

For Boxing Day last year, we didn’t see the kinds of savings we would have hoped for on any of the top gaming consoles, but there are some early indications it may be different this year. During November’s Black Friday sales, we saw lots of consoles on sale including the Nintendo Switch OLED, Xbox Series X and the lowest price ever on a PS5 bundle.

With this in mind, we think it’s possible that some big gaming discounts will land on Boxing Day, but there’s no guarantees. We’re hoping for some good deals on games as well, such as the 2 for AU$30 offer JB Hi-Fi offered during Black Friday.

JB Hi-Fi Boxing Day sales: best deals from last year

LG 55-inch C2 OLED TV | AU$3,195 AU$2,295 (AU$900 off) The powerhouse LG C2 OLED was our #1 pick for best TV in 2022, and during last year’s Boxing Day sales it was reduced by AU$900. The C2 OLED is no longer available as it’s been replaced by 2023’s LG C3 OLED, which means we could possibly get a big discount on the latest model during this year’s Boxing Day sales.

TCL 75-inch C735 QLED TV | AU$1,995 AU$1,495 (AU$500 off) It might not grab the headlines in the same way as many of its competitors, but TCL’s TVs can offer top-notch performance for the price. During Boxing Day 2022, the 75-inch TCL C735 got a AU$500 discount from JB Hi-Fi, which brought the massive screen down to AU$1,495. If you want a big telly for less, brands such as Hisense and TCL are ones to watch.

Apple Watch models (up to AU$281 off) During Boxing Day 2022, JB Hi-Fi was offering savings of up to AU$281 on a wide variety of Apple Watch models, including an excellent discount of AU$237 on the Apple Watch 7 45mm with GPS and cellular. The Apple Watch 8 and 2022’s Apple Watch SE weren’t included last year, but given the newer Watch 9 is now available, we’re hoping for some discounts on last year’s models.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB) | AU$1,299 AU$1,037 (AU$262 off) The Google Pixel 7 Pro got a AU$262 discount during last year’s Boxing Day, but if it goes on sale again this December, we’ll be hoping for a better deal. That’s because JB Hi-Fi dropped the price of this phone down to AU$899 as recently as October, so we wouldn’t settle for anything that’s not AU$899 or less. If we’re lucky, we may also get a decent discount on the latest Google Pixel 8.