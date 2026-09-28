As an audio expert, it's easy to recommend Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 5 — but their equally competent predecessors are a lot cheaper

We’ve just published our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 review and, spoiler alert, it’s glowing and they're certainly in with a shot of claiming a spot in my guide to the best wireless earbuds in Australia. However, for all their talents, there’s no denying they’re expensive at AU$499 RRP.

The good news is that now they’ve launched, it means their just-as-talented predecessor, the Momentum True Wireless 4, enjoys a significant discount, and have now plummeted to AU$249 in Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.

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Save 50% (AU$250) Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4: was AU$499 now AU$249 at Amazon The sleek and compact Momentum True Wireless 4 are brimming with features including aptX Lossless and Auracast support, along with an impressive 30-hour battery life. Audio quality is top notch, offering very much a balanced and neutral profile, meaning each aspect of your favourite tunes gets the attention it deserves. The best price is on the black model.

Sennheiser is no stranger to producing quality headphones, but I do feel the brand can go under the radar for many, being overshadowed by the likes of Apple and Sony. And that’s a shame, because when you consider pairs of earbuds such as the Momentum True Wireless 4, there’s an awful lot to like.

As we said in our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 review, “sound quality is where [they] shine”. These compact ‘buds serve up a neutral sound profile, and will reproduce any genre you want to throw at them with accuracy and packed with detail.

The new model also favours a neutral approach, and as we said in the review of that pair they "essentially sound about the same as Momentum True Wireless 4”, no doubt in part because they use the same 7mm TrueResponse dynamic drivers. That makes the huge price cut on the MTW4 all the more impressive and worth considering.

There are a few concessions compared with the newer model, of course. The MTW4 have Sennheiser’s older, slightly bulkier design, while the MTW5 sit lower in the ear and have been reshaped for a more comfortable fit. The newer buds also step up to Bluetooth 6.0, increase total battery life from 30 to 40 hours, add an improved eight-mic calling system and introduce user-replaceable batteries.

However, none of those upgrades fundamentally change the core listening experience — especially when the MTW4 is now half the price.