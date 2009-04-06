Autodesk 3DS Max 2009 review

Sadly this version of 3DS Max isn't as good as it should be. The rivals in this sector have gained ground and sadly it's now hard to recommend

Of the high end packages, 3DS Max 2009 tries hardest to make life easier for its users. Some new modelling tools help make four-footed animation easier. There are also some new navigation options which make it more straightforward to find your way around a scene.

Confusingly, though, there are now separate Design and Standard options which cost the same and are aimed at architects and everyone else respectively. Since most users would like a full feature set for their buck, this hasn't been a universally popular move.

Other changes in this update include the usual round of additions to shaders (texture generators), texture and object mapping, rendering and lighting.

Although there's a 30 day trial, the catch for novice users is the price – for that money, you could buy yourself a used car instead.

Overall, despite its capability, this is far too complex a product to contemplate as an entry level choice. 3DS Max gets a five out of five for raw performance, but two out of five for the high price, complexity and bizarre split product line.