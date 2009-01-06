Canon i-SENSYS LBP-3310 review

Canon has set an SRP of £229 for the i-SENSYS LBP-3310, and while we found it on offer at £175, it seems that £199 is the going rate.

That's a lot of money for a local USB printer that doesn't have a network option unless you add an NB-C2 10/100 adapter for £112, but it's not the end of the expense.

If the 250-sheet capacity isn't enough, you can add an optional PF-35P tray for £70 (inc. VAT), which raises the total price towards £400.

Running costs

There are times when you pay an initial high price and are rewarded with cheap consumables; however, this is only the case with the LBP-3310 if you plump for the 715 7K cartridge, as its £105 SRP works out to a cost of 1.5p per page.

The smaller 715 3K cartridge costs 2p per page, which is very average. On the plus side, these are all-in-one cartridges, so there is no need to consider the cost of a replacement drum.

The Canon LBP-3310 looks smart and is really solid and well built, which suggests that the high price has been invested in the design. The latch that secures the front cover works smoothly and the cover and its hinges feel as though they will survive a small war.

Speedy yet quiet



Installation of the drivers is both quick and simple and Canon has laid out the settings as clearly as you could hope. Advanced settings, such as enabling the duplex to print double-sided pages or adding a watermark, take no longer than simple actions such as changing the paper size.

Although Canon claims a time to first page of 6.5 seconds, we measured it at 10 seconds from cold and 8 seconds from warm. We timed 10 pages of output at 29 seconds, which makes the Canon pretty fast, but just as importantly – in our opinion – it is nice and quiet.

We weren't entirely happy with the quality of the printed pages. Although text is sharp and clear, it's not as dark and crisp as we would like. This makes the Canon i-SENSYS LBP-3310 something of a mixed result, yet we expect more at this price.