Hands on: Huawei Mate X review

While several questions still exist, there's something just incredibly futuristic and impressive about the foldable phone. Huawei and Samsung are duking it out to be the first mainstream folder, and both are bringing something cool and unique to the table.

Most of us got to see the Samsung Galaxy Fold from a distance, with only Samsung reps getting the privilege of actually getting hands-on time with the phone. We were excited at the progress the Fold represented, but couldn’t let ourselves get too excited - after all, we never even got to play with it.

It looked like that was the way Huawei’s foldable Mate X launch was going - impressive, but only ever at a distance, until, that is, a briefing with Huawei’s CEO, Richard Yu led to a rare hands-on opportunity with the 5G 2-in-1 foldable phone.

Price and availability

Huawei’s Mate 20 X dropped with gusto at Mobile World Congress 2019. Packing a price that makes the Galaxy Fold look almost affordable. Huawei, once associated with budget devices is most definitely getting comfortable in the big league right about now.

The Mate X costs €2,299 (about $2,605, £1,996, AU$4,769) with 512GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM, though Huawei has hinted there will be other variants. The phone will launch in the UK on EE, Three and Vodafone this year.

Design and screen

One thing that wasn’t clear in our initial briefing on the Mate X was the clasp system used to keep the screen firmly flush when the phone is in its folded ‘phone state’.

It turns out that a button on the back of the phone can be pressed, releasing the back portion of the display so it can be unfurled into an 8-inch tablet.

The front of the phone really is all-screen - 6.6-inches of it, in stark contrast to the Samsung Galaxy Fold’s humble 4.6-inch external display combined with beefy bezels.

Turn the phone around and its back portion - the rest of the display, creates a secondary 6.4-inch screen that’s longer - this could be cool for watching 21:9 movies, activating the smallest display and potentially saving battery.

Back to the design, and to the left of the rear screen is a vertical bar - this houses the brains of the operation, from the triple camera system - which Huawei was very tight-lipped about.

Then it's through to the power button/fingerprint scanner combo, and at the base, the USB-C port for charging. The sidebar is also where the internals are squished into - but more on that later.

Moving parts scare us - especially when they’re loaded up on gadgets that cost over $2,000 - but Huawei wants us to rest easy.

The Mate X screen has endured 100,000 folds in lab condition stress tests. The company also showed us how a case it’s worked on should keep it protected too - but most importantly, it feels like a solid bit of kit - despite how thin it is.

A bigger fear for us is the clasp that keeps the phone flush wearing out. Huawei mentioned to us that the clasp is needed for the completely flush fold at this stage, but perhaps in the next evolution of its proprietary Falcon Wing hinge system, it will be able to lock in place, clasp free?

Another key concern we have surrounding durability, especially with a wraparound phone like this is scratch-resistance, or lack thereof. Flexible displays are plastic, which scratches more readily than glass - remember the Moto Z Force?

In this respect - there’s a good chance the Samsung Galaxy Fold will be hardier than the Mate X, with less exposed flexible display and a glass outer screen.

Camera

We know very little about the camera on the Mate X, other than the fact it’s a triple module system. We certainly weren’t allowed to open the camera app and try it out ourselves, but irrespective, we saw a few tricks in action, and they seemed to be equal parts gimmicky and useful.

First off, there’s no front camera - just a primary triple camera around the back. All’s not lost Instagram stars and starlets - the rear screen doubles up as a viewfinder, which should actually make taking selfies an even better experience, given the fact rear cameras are almost always superior quality than selfie shooters.

The second screen can also be used to create a dual viewfinder - one either side of the phone. This gives you a preview when someone’s taking your picture with a Mate X, adding a playful party trick to this pricey powerhouse.

There are many reasons Huawei might have been so tight-lipped about camera specs. On the one hand, the camera could contain tech of the future - something the brand wants to announce in its upcoming Huawei P30 smartphone, expected at the end of March.

Alternatively, the Mate X might not have a best-in-class camera given potential space limitations. Another possibility - Huawei hasn’t ironed out the details when it comes to imaging on this thing, and doesn’t want to commit before it’s ready to bring it to market.

All guesswork, but with any luck, Huawei will shine a light on things sooner than later.

Battery and specs

One thing Huawei did want to talk about though was power. There’s a massive battery inside the Mate X, or should we say, there are two batteries inside, combining to total of 4,500mAh.

It packs more juice than that the Samsung Galaxy Fold, but the Mate X also sports a bigger screen when in both phone and tablet orientation, so is likely more power hungry too.

Huawei's 55W SuperCharge tech introduced on it not only surpasses the 40W charging in the Huawei Mate 20 Pro , but it can also power up to 85% from 0% in just 30 minutes.

Powered by a Kirin 980 processor coupled with a Balong 5000 5G modem, the phone doesn’t just charge quickly, it ‘5Gs’ quickly too - taking as little as 3 seconds to download a 1GB movie.

While we won’t be seeing those speeds when it drops in the middle of this year as networks will unlikely support such zippy download rates, numbers like that do give us some comfort that the incredibly expensive Mate X is nicely future-proofed from a data transfer speed point of view.

There’s also 512GB storage and Nano Memory support, Huawei’s proprietary storage card that goes up to 256GB.

How it works

The Mate X runs a customized version of Android - ever aware of folds and unfolds, the interface optimizes itself for tablet or phone orientation in milliseconds, and our experience with the UI was very smooth, especially given the fact the phone is way off actually retailing.

EMUI, Huawei’s custom skin that sits atop Android is likely at the heart of the experience. That said, there were also entirely new features that shone through - specifically around split-screen multitasking - orienting things for the bigger, almost square tablet display really well.

Huawei’s CEO Richard Yu mentioned that the tablet would be ideally suited to mouse and keyboard accessorizing for document editing, potentially even hinting at an EMUI Desktop style experience down the line - or, dare we say it, full Windows?

Early verdict

While an alternative operating system is wild speculation - after spending some time with the Mate X, the speculation feels a bit less wild than it once did.

Here we have a well constructed, foldable phone that we could actually use. What’s more, it features a design we can imagine pulling out of our pocket and turning into a tablet for some reading on the go, without looking ridiculous.

Of course, there are some red flags - specifically around durability and moving parts, and nothing will dispel these other than a month or two of real world use with a Mate X.

But while Samsung’s Galaxy Fold looks like a V0 at the moment, the Huawei Mate X feels like a V1 - minimal bezel, incredibly thin, and most importantly: we could touch it.

