Asus Chromebook Flip review

The Asus Chromebook Flip C302 is worthy of its premium stature with a gorgeous screen, tactile keyboard and a classy design that’s equally as comfortable to use in tablet mode or as a traditional laptop.

The concept of the premium Chromebook isn’t new – it’s been tossed around for about as long as Google’s laptop brand itself. However, until the Asus Chromebook Flip graced us with its presence, we’ve never seen the concept so fully realized. We could go on all day about where previous devices went wrong, but with the Asus Chromebook Flip we don’t need to. This is the answer to all of your premium Chromebook-ing needs.

It won’t rise to the same levels of raw performance offered by the Google Pixelbook, but it doesn’t need to – at half the price, it offers nearly identical specs.

This is exactly where the Asus Chromebook Flip outshines all of its competition.

What’s even more compelling is that the Asus Chromebook Flip rocks a 360-degree hinge that lets it ‘flip’ inside out – hence the name. At 12.5 inches and 2.6 pounds, the Asus Chromebook Flips isn’t just ‘good for a Chromebook,’ it may just be one of the best laptops on the market – depending on what you’re looking to do with your computer.

Spec Sheet CPU: 0.99Ghz Intel Core m3-6Y30 (dual core, 4MB cache, up to 2.2GHz)

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 515

RAM: 4GB LPDDR3

Screen: 12.5-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) LED backlit anti-glare

Storage: 64GB eMMC + TPM

Ports: 2 x USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen 1), microSD card reader, headset jack

Connectivity: Intel 2x2 802.11ac; Bluetooth 4.2

Camera: 720p webcam

Weight: 2.6 pounds (1.18kg)

Size: 13 x 9.1 x 0.9 inches (33 x 23.1 x 2.29cm; W x D x H)

Pricing and availability

Initially, we wouldn’t blame you for doing a double-take when you see the price of the Asus Chromebook Flip. At $499 or £599 (about AU$650), it’s pricey compared to a lot of its lower end competition. After all, half a grand could net you a decent Windows laptop. Ultimately, value comes down to taste, however, plus you could cut corners on storage and processing power for $449 or £499 and get a slightly toned-down version of the Asus Chromebook Flip.

An equally powerful HP Chromebook 13 will set you back $619 or £590 (about AU$800) with half as much onboard storage, but a sharper QHD display. Meanwhile, the enterprise-oriented Acer Chromebook 14 for Work runs for $499 (about £372, AU$650) with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 32GB of flash storage.

The C302’s biggest rival is the Samsung Chromebook Plus, which undercuts it at $449 (about £360, AU$590) with an ARM processor, sharper 2,400 x 1,600 screen and a built-in stylus. What’s more, Samsung’s latest Chrome OS machine is also available in a Pro SKU that plops on the same Intel Core m3 chip for $549 (about £440, AU$720).

Of course, there are more affordable Chromebook options. The $399 or £399 (about AU$665), Acer Chromebook R13 also comes in a convertible form factor with a Full HD screen, though, its 2.1GHz quad-core processor doesn’t hail from Intel, but rather MediaTek.

Design

Like the original Asus Chromebook C100 before it, the C302 is built from an all-aluminium chassis, though, this time it has an anodized finish rather than a brushed texture. Overall, it has a clean, no nonsense aesthetic and it folds up to a nearly symmetrical slab of metal.

Thankfully, the original Chromebook C100’s long, bar-shaped hinge has been dropped for the ZenBook Flip UX360 ’s multi-gear, metal mechanism. The smaller, two-piece mechanism makes this machine feel like less of a toy while helping it to blend in as a regular notebook.

Overall, the Asus Chromebook C302 looks and feels like any other unibody laptop inspired by the MacBook Pro in the past 10 years. However, its rounded corners, straight edges and 0.9-inch (2.29cm) thin frame all add up to a slick design rivaling HP and Google’s most premium models at a much lower price.

Weighing in at 2.6 pounds (1.19kg), the C302 is one of the lightest Chromebooks, beating out the 2.86-pound (1.3kg) HP Chromebook 13. It’s also one of the first convertible Chrome OS machines you’ll actually want to use in tablet mode, unlike the 3.3-pound (1.5kg) Acer Chromebook R13.

Aside from being lighter, the C302 seems to have been specifically designed for tablet use. Asus has come up with a clever magnetic clasp that pulls the screen lid tight against the underside of the notebook. It’s an ingenious addition that helps the 2-in-1 Chromebook feel like one solid device rather than a foldable electronic, and we’re surprised this solution hasn’t come sooner.

When you’re not using the C302 as a tablet, it falls back on a solid keyboard that makes it as familiar and comfortable as any traditional laptop. The keys offer a satisfying 1.4mm of crisp key travel that we’ve missed in a world of ever-slimmer notebooks.

As for the trackpad, we can really only say it exists. It offers accurate tracking, but without any multitouch features but two-finger scrolling, there’s nothing noteworthy about it.

Android apps on tap

Having a usable tablet mode is becoming ever more common in Chrome OS devices as Google has steadily increased the platform’s Android integration. Unfortunately, the C302 does not come with access to the Play Store right out of the box, and we had to switch over onto Chrome OS beta channel in order to download apps.

Other than that small hiccup, the hybrid Chromebook is fully equipped to drive right into the Android ecosystem. We swiped and tapped into our favorite apps just as we would on any Google tablet. To our surprise, the hybrid Chromebook is also outfitted with gyroscopes, allowing us to play motion-controlled games like Asphalt 8.

Unfortunately, not everything about running Android apps is perfect. Slack and many other important apps we typically use on an smartphone don’t scale properly on Chromebooks, leaving us with tiny text on certain apps, and the Kindle app isn’t able to display full screen in portrait orientation.

Mobile apps also are designed with a touchscreen interface in mind, and sometimes this doesn’t play well with the touchpad and keyboard setup of the C302. Of course, it’s easy enough to switch the hybrid to tablet mode.

We chalk these issues to the beta version of Chrome OS, which fixed some problems and introduced new ones during the course of our review.

And, despite these problems, we never want to go back to the days of browsing through the beleaguered Chrome Web Store full of knockoff apps and games. Though it’s only in beta, having access to the Play Store grants us access to so many more useful programs.

We love using Android apps in tablet mode just as much as sitting down with the C302 as a traditional Chromebook for long browsing and writing sessions. The hybridization of Google’s two platforms also finally lets us use mobile apps alongside the staple elements of Chrome OS.

First reviewed November 2017