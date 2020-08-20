The first PS5 TV commercial has appeared, and it’s all about the feels

We still don’t have a solid release date for the PS5, nor do we have a price, but that hasn’t stopped the first TV commercial for Sony’s new console making its way into the wild.

It’s a typically lavish, live-action affair from Sony, and focuses primarily on the console’s DualSense controller and the PS5’s 3D audio. The DualSense controller features haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that promise to make games feel more immersive, and 3D audio is expected to make game worlds feel more alive than ever before.

The DualSense controller could be a hit for Sony, providing developers take advantage of all its fancy features, though it will be up to Sony to show how capable the tech is in its first-party titles.

New PS5 ad. (In Hungarian only for now lol) pic.twitter.com/ZIPd0DWITQAugust 20, 2020

There’s no gameplay in the trailer, but the commercial’s existence shows Sony is readying itself for a major marketing push in time for the PS5’s Holiday 2020 release. We already know the Xbox Series X is due in November, so it would be a surprise to see Sony release any later than that.

The wait continues

Ever since Sony revealed the design of the console, which has been rather polarizing among fans, the company has been noticeably quiet. Microsoft, meanwhile, has just revealed the new Xbox Series X dashboard, which promises to be faster and unified across various devices.

With Gamescom on the horizon, we’re expecting to hear some big PS5 news, specifically the price and release date of Sony’s next-gen console. We’d love to see some more gameplay of PS5 games, too, such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank Rift. Pretty please, Sony?