LG LW980S unveiled as new flagship television

LG has announced a new flagship television, with the LW980S described as a "top-of-the-class TV that combines LG's advanced Cinema 3D technology, Smart TV functions and Nano Full LED all in one sleek package".

The LG LW980S is now the flagship television for the Korean giant, and the television will join a range that has performed admirably in the past few months.

The LW980S is a passive 3D television with the company's Nano Full LED technology built in and, of course, the Smart TV functions that are becoming a mainstay of top-end televisions.

Advanced tech

"The LW980S is the crown jewel of TVs as it includes the most advanced technologies and features we've developed at LG over the years," said Havis Kwon, President and CEO of LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company.

"We've set a new benchmark in connectivity, picture quality and sheer viewing enjoyment."

The television will be put on display for the first time at IFA in Berlin, where TechRadar will be able to give you a full hands on: LG LW980S review.