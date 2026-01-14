Palo Alto found critical flaws in AI/ML libraries NeMo, Uni2TS, and FlexTok

Vulnerabilities allowed arbitrary code execution via malicious model metadata

All patched by mid-2025; no exploitation observed as of December 2025

Security researchers from Palo Alto Networks have discovered vulnerabilities used in some top Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine Learning (ML) tools which, if abused, could allow threat actors to execute malicious code on target endpoints, remotely.

In a security advisory, the researchers said that around April 2025, they discovered bugs in three open source Python libraries published by Apple, Salesforce, and NVIDIA, on their GitHub repositories.

The libraries are called NeMo, Uni2TS, and FlexTok. NeMo is a PyTorch-based framework for research, Uni2TS a PyTorch library for research used by Salesforce’s Morai, and FlexTok is a Python-based framework for research, enabling AL and ML models to process images. Cumulatively, they have more than 10 million downloads on HuggingFace (a platform that hosts open-source AI models and other tools).

Bugs fixed

“The vulnerabilities stem from libraries using metadata to configure complex models and pipelines, where a shared third-party library instantiates classes using this metadata,” Palo Alto explained in its advisory.

“Vulnerable versions of these libraries simply execute the provided data as code. This allows an attacker to embed arbitrary code in model metadata, which would automatically execute when vulnerable libraries load these modified models.”

All three developers were notified in April 2025, and by the end of July, all were fixed. NVIDIA issued CVE-2025-23304 and gave it a high severity rating (7.8/10) and released a fix in NeMo 2.3.2. FlexTok updated its code in June 2025, while Salesforce issued CVE-2026-22584, gave it a critical rating (9.8/10), and fixed it in July 2025.

Palo Alto says that as of December 2025, there is no evidence that these vulnerabilities are being abused in the wild. All of the bugs were discovered by the company’s Prisma AIRS tool.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.