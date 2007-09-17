Reviews: Canon EOS 40D lives up to the hype

We've just finished reviewing Canon's new EOS 40D digital SLR.

There's been quite a bit of activity at the top end of the digital SLR spectrum of late, with both Canon and Nikon announcing new flagship cameras in the past few months.

But not too many photographers have £3,000 to spend on a new camera. Instead, the real battle for SLR supremacy is being fought at the upper end of the amateur scale, and it is here that the £899 EOS 40D is staking its claim.

It's been worth waiting for, delivering both the performance you expect from a serious SLR and the specification it needs to justify the extra expense over the ever-improving budget SLR market.

Faster and smarter than the EOS 30D

The 40D replaces the much-loved EOS 30D, and is "undoubtedly much faster and smarter" than its predecessor.

"Take the top shutter speed of 1/8000sec, which when combined with a burst rate of 6.5 frames per second in RAW mode, delivers an almost pro-level performance. In short, amateur wildlife and sports photographers will love it."

