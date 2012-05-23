T-Mobile and Orange signal sharing complete

Everything Everywhere has announced that its T-Mobile-Orange union is now complete thanks to Smart Signal Sharing.

The company flicked the switch that will allow Orange and T-Mobile phones to automatically prioritise the best 3G signal available, regardless of which network they're on.

If there's no 3G going, phones, tablets and dongles will automatically dip down into 2G and back up to 3G once it is available again.

Proof

Everything Everywhere CEO Olaf Swantee said, "The launch is yet another proofpoint to our commitment to provide our customers with the best network in the UK – now and in the future.

"Our continued investment into the network, including the launch of 50 per cent faster 3G speeds through HSPA+, allows our customers to access the internet, social networks or download emails faster in more places than ever before."

The next project on Everything Everywhere's agenda is 4G, something the company is hoping to roll out before the end of the year (on a small scale, at least).

However it faces a few hurdles on the way, not least disgruntled competitors and the need for the go-ahead from Ofcom.