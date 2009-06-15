Samsung Jet flies into touchscreen mobile market

Samsung has announced the arrival of its latest touchscreen handset – the Samsung Jet.

Shaping up to be a veritable 'maverick' of the mobile world, the Jet houses a 3.1-inch WVGA AMOLED display and the phone is powered by a super-speedy 800MHz processor.

Using Dolfin, users will be able to browse the internet on the handset which makes use of widget bookmarking, background downloading and one-finger zooming.

There's even a built-in ad-blocker so pesky pop-ups should be a thing of the past.

DivX compatibility

Other features include a 5-megapixel camera, built-in GPS, DNSe and SRS Sound Effect technology for superior sound quality, and DivX and XviD video support.

For those who want to keep music and movies saved on their phone, the Samsung Jet offers 2GB in-built memory, and the ability to expand this to 32GB via its external MicroSD slot.

Pricing and availability for the Jet are still to be confirmed.

Read TechRadar's extensive hands-on to see if the Samsung Jet is a 'top gun' in the mobile phone world.