LG takes on Samsung with its own custom processor, sticks it in the LG G3 Screen

LG has launched a new eight-core, LTE-A Cat 6 application processor, dubbed Nuclun (pronounced Noo-klun), which the firm claims will give it greater smartphone flexibility in the future.

Based on Arm's big.LITTLE technology, Nuclun can seamlessly switch between its four 1.5GHz A15 cores and four 1.2GHz A7 cores, depending on how much power is required.

The first smartphone to house the Nuclun chip has also been announced, but the LG G3 Screen is only available in Korea.

Misleading

With "Screen" in the name you'd be forgiven for thinking that the G3 Screen inherits the QHD resolution display from the flagship LG G3. It doesn't.

Instead you get a larger, 5.9-inch full HD display, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, microSD slot, 3000mAh battery and Android 4.4 KitKat.

It does borrow the same design, interface and cameras (13MP rear, 2.1MP front) from the LG G3, and it's going on sale this week.

Looking forward, this announcement could see LG ditch the Qualcomm chips its used in the like of the G3 and G2 for its new flagship phone, with the LG G4 potentially rocking a Nuclun chip.