Brando's Super Tiny USB Keyboard

If you like miniature gadgets, then Brando's 'Super Tiny Keyboard' will no doubt set your world alight.

Unsurprisingly, it's a small keyboard which plugs into a USB port on your laptop. When we say small, we mean, to the nearest millimetre, 'approximately' 170 x 73 x 15mm, weighing only 116 grams.

"Super Tiny Keyboard is tiny, slim, portable and functional that you do not have to worry about bringing those traditonal (sic), big and heavy keyboard when you are travelling," reads Brando's Engrish release.

Features include retractable cable and… Oh let's just stop there. It's a mini USB keyboard. It's $25 (£12.5). If you want it, go to Brando to get it.