The Nexus 9 is now available on Google Play

You can now buy the Nexus 9 from the Google Play online store. However, at the moment only certain versions of the tablet are available.

If you're after a 16GB Wi-Fi version in either 'Indigo Black' or 'Lunar White' then you can pick them up for £319 ($399) from Google Play.

If you want to buy the Nexus 9 in other configurations, such as with an LTE connection, 'Sand' colour, or with 32GB, then it looks like you'll have to wait a bit longer, as the website states that those versions are 'coming soon'.

When the Nexus 9 becomes available in other configurations it will cost £399 ($479) for the 32GB version, and £459 ($599) for the 32GB model with 4G.