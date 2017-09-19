iOS 11 compatibility list: Does it work with your iPhone and iPad?

The iOS 11 software update arrives this week, which means anyone who fancies giving Apple's latest software a whirl can do so right now.

The days of the public beta are now behind us, because as of September 19 the final version of iOS 11 has been released by Apple.

However, and the reason for this article, iOS 11 won't be available on all iPhone and iPad devices. Older handsets and slates will be left in the lurch as Apple shifts to iOS 11 - so you may need to upgrade your hardware if you want the latest software.

So, without further ado, here are the devices the iOS 11 update will work on.

iOS 11 compatibility list

iPhone X (arriving November 3)

iPhone 8 | iPhone 8 Plus (arriving September 22)

iPhone 7 | iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6S | iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone 6 | iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE | iPhone 5S

2017 iPad Pro (12.9-inch) | 2017 iPad Pro (10.5-inch) | 2017 iPad (9.7-inch)

iPad Pro (9.7-inch) | iPad Pro (12.9-inch)

iPad mini 4 | iPad mini 3 | iPad mini 2

iPad Air 2 | iPad Air

iPod touch 6th generation

That means if you're rocking the iPhone 5, iPhone 5C or anything older you can't take advantage of the final iOS 11 release.

iOS 11 compatible iPhone deals

iPhones compatible with iOS 11 ? Plans Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 Plus 24 months Unlimited calls Unlimited texts 4GB data Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Texts: Standard national SMS & MMS to standard Australian mobiles Data: 2GB + 2GB bonus data AUD $0 upfront AUD $70 /mth View at Optus See all prices Apple iPhone 8 24 months Unlimited calls Unlimited texts 4GB data Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Texts: Standard national SMS & MMS to standard Australian mobiles Data: 2GB + 2GB bonus data AUD $0 upfront AUD $55 /mth View at Optus See all prices Apple iPhone 7 Plus 24 months Unlimited calls Unlimited texts 4GB data Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Texts: Standard national SMS & MMS to standard Australian mobiles Data: 2GB + 2GB bonus data AUD $0 upfront AUD $80 /mth View at Optus See all prices Apple iPhone 7 24 months Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 3GB data Extra Data $10/GB automatically added in 1GB blocks for use that month. For use in Australia. Allowances expire monthly. Calls: to standard Australian numbers Texts: Unlimited SMS & MMS to standard Australian numbers to use in Australia AUD $0 upfront AUD $64 /mth View at Telstra See all prices Apple iPhone 6S Plus 24 months Unlimited calls Unlimited texts 4GB data Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Texts: Standard national SMS & MMS to standard Australian mobiles Data: 2GB + 2GB bonus data AUD $0 upfront AUD $55 /mth View at Optus See all prices Apple iPhone 6 24 months Unlimited calls Unlimited texts 4GB data Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Texts: Standard national SMS & MMS to standard Australian mobiles Data: 2GB + 2GB bonus data AUD $0 upfront AUD $45 /mth View at Optus See all prices

iOS 11 compatible iPad deals