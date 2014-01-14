YouTube shakes up comments again as it tries to quell the uprising

When YouTube introduced the new Google+ comment system, the ability to manage comments easily from the YouTube Inbox was removed – and it was kind of annoying.

Now that feature has returned in the form of a new comment management page, which will let you see, respond to and moderate comments all on the same place.

YouTube's move is a response to some pretty overwhelming negative feedback from users, with over 200,000 signing a petitiion against the integration of Google+ with YouTube commenting.

Fight the power

"Many of you have told us that you use your YouTube Inbox to manage comments," said YouTube in a statement. "With the new commenting system moving comment notices to alerts, removing this feature was, well, a bummer."

It sure was. And so YouTube said it "fast-tracked" the development of the new comments management page, which you can go see at youtube.com/comments.

It doesn't fix the unpopular new commenting system, but you'll be able to easily look through comments, flag the spammers, and dish out the thumbs ups to your favourite remarks.