YouTube figures dwarf rivals

YouTube has nearly two-thirds of the US online video market

New figures have been released which show that YouTube is wiping the floor with other online video rivals. The US stats show that the site has more market share than the 64 next-largest sites combined.

Recorded visitor levels have grown by 70 per cent since January, while visits to the other 64 sites rose by only eight per cent.

"YouTube's market share was 50 per cent greater than those 64 sites combined," said Hitwise's LeeAnn Prescott in a research summary. The figures mean YouTube's US market share now stands at 60.2 per cent. MySpace stands at just over 16 per cent.

Google paid $1.65 billion for YouTube last year.