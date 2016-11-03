Huawei debuts Fit, its new fitness tracker

Huawei has announced a low profile fitness tracker in the Huawei Fit, which it hopes can take on the stiff competition from Fitbit, Misfit, Pebble, Samsung and more.

Available today in the US, the Huawei Fit is $129 (around £100, AU$170), and offers some sought-after features for a budget prices wearable.

Read more: Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite

You'll find continuous heart rate tracking, a six day battery life and IP68 waterproofing in this circular tracker.

The 26.4mm LCD display is black and white, but does feature touchscreen control, with just a single physical button below.

One to watch

The aluminium body of the Fit is available in both silver and grey, with a choice of three strap colors - orange, blue and black.

There's good news for most smartphone owners too, as the Huawei Fit will work with both Android and iOS devices.

We've had an early look at Huawei Fit, and while it doesn't offer anything groundbreaking for the category, it's surely still one to watch.

There's currently no word on whether the Huawei Fit will make it to other markets, but we'll update this article as soon as we know.