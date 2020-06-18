How to watch Royal Ascot 2020: Gold Cup live stream, day 3 race card and TV channel

The Great British Sporting Restart of 2020 is picking up a real head of steam this week. Just as soon as we've reacquainted ourselves with the joys of VAR, it's time to turn our attention to horse racing and the first ever Royal Ascot to be held without spectators. If you're dismayed to be stuck at home instead of dusting off your morning suit or favourite hat, worry not - our guide explains how to watch Royal Ascot live and stream every race online this week.

Royal Ascot 2020 - Gold Cup cheat sheet In the UK, ITV offers free TV and streaming coverage of Royal Ascot day 3 from 1.30-5.30pm - so with a 3.35pm BST scheduled start time, the Gold Cup is comfortably covered. Head to ITV Hub to watch Ascot online. Brits abroad can save 49% on our preferred VPN to access their home coverage from abroad.

Thursday is day 3 at Royal Ascot and traditionally is Ladies Day at the annual shindig. But in the absence of spectators this year because of You Know What, the tabloid paparazzi will have to get their kicks elsewhere and it's all about the racing rather than the high heels and hats. And more specifically, all about this afternoon's Gold Cup.

Scheduled for a 3.35pm BST start today (10.35am ET / 7.35am PT), the Group 1 Thoroughbred stakes boasts a very tidy £250,000 purse and, in addition being the oldest race held at the Ascot centerpiece, is also widely regarded as the premier staying race in the world.

This year, Stradivarius is heavily fancied to seal its hat-trick and etch its name in the Gold Cup history as only the third horse to have won the race three times. Ridden by top jockey Frankie Dettori, few would bet against John Gosden's brilliant chestnut - but the weather is today's wild card, with rain forecast for much of southern England, including Berkshire.

We've got the full Royal Ascot 2020 schedule and race card below, but first, follow our guide as we explain how to watch Royal Ascot 2020 in the UK and live stream the Gold Cup from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Royal Ascot 2020: live stream the Gold Cup for free in the UK

The best option for most people wanting to watch this year's Royal Ascot action simply to head to ITV. The UK terrestrial channel can be watched on TV, of course, but also online or on your device of choice via the ITV Hub streaming platform. It's completely free to watch in the UK, provided you've got a valid TV license, and Royal Ascot 2020 TV coverage runs from 1.30-5.30pm on day 3 (Thursday). The Gold Cup itself is scheduled for 3.35pm BST. Any British horse racing fans who find themselves abroad for the Gold Cup and craving a bit of Royal Ascot race action can tune back into their home coverage by using a good VPN to digitally relocate back to Blighty. Here's how that works.

How to watch Royal Ascot from outside the country

British horse racing fans wanting to watch Royal Ascot and the Gold Cup today may find they run into trouble if they're abroad, as geo-blocking restrictions are likely to prevent access to UK-based streaming platforms from other countries.

Fortunately, there's a solution in the form of a VPN - a nifty piece of software that helps you get around digital borders and regain access to the services you normally use and pay for at home. But which one is right for you?

Royal Ascot 2020: day 3 race card

All times BST