Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99

Prime Day 2019 is only days away, but that isn't stopping Amazon Australia from offering early promotions exclusively for its Prime members.

Existing Aussie Prime members who have never tried Amazon's Music Unlimited service before can sign up now and get four months of tunes for just $0.99. This music streaming service normally costs $11.99 a month after a 30-day free trial period, so you'll be saving quite a packet with this offer.

Keep in mind, though, that this offer ends July 16 and is only available to Prime members signing up to the service for the first time. After four months, the cost reverts back to $11.99/month but you can cancel your subscription at any time.



Amazon Music is a subscription streaming service that's comparable to Spotify and Apple Music. It gives you access to tens of millions of songs and thousands of playlists and stations. You can listen to your favourite songs ad-free and offline with unlimited skips. You'll even get personalised recommendations based on your listening habits.

Moreover, using any Alexa-enabled device will allow you to enjoy hands-free listening. Just ask Alexa to find you a playlist and you can carry on listening. You can also skip songs, adjust volume and do much more with simple voice commands.

Not a Prime member? Sign up now for a free 30-day trial so you can not only enjoy Amazon Music Unlimited but also partake in the biggest July shopping event.

That isn't the only Prime Day offer from Amazon Australia. The e-commerce giant is also offering existing Prime members who've never tried Audible or Kindle Unlimited a chance to experience the paid-services for free over a three-month trial period. This offer expires July 31.

Amazon Australia is also offering Prime members a chance to save on international shipping. With a plethora of deals available from the US on the Global Store section of the Australian site, Prime shoppers now get free expedited international delivery on all Prime-eligible products shipped and sold by Amazon US until July 21.