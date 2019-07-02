Amazon Australia offers free expedited delivery on international purchases

It’s set to be the biggest Prime Day yet and in the lead up to Amazon’s massive annual sale, the online marketplace is offering its Australian Prime members plenty of incentives to participate, like getting a three-month long free trial to check out Audible and Kindle Unlimited.

To sweeten the deal, Amazon Australia is also offering free expedited delivery on items bought from the Global Store section of the site, even if the price of the product is under $49.

This, however, is a limited time offer expiring at 11:59pm AEST on July 21 and is only available on Prime eligible products shipped and sold by Amazon US.

Conditions apply

You will, of course, need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this offer.

According to Amazon, expedited delivery on international products means you’ll receive your items in 7-10 business days (as opposed to the 8-12 day delivery on standard shipping).

While Prime eligible products under $49 usually incur a shipping cost, even for Prime members, Amazon will shave this off until July 21.

However, if you purchase a mixed bag of items (eg: a camera lens that is Prime eligible along with a Corsair wireless gaming headset that isn’t), then standard delivery rates will apply.

Another stipulation of the offer is that all eligible items purchased in a single transaction will have to be shipped to the same address.

The advantage of shopping from the Global Store section of the Australian site is you get a wider selection of products that have import fees already included in the price, with Amazon handling customs clearance for you.