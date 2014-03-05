Back with a vengeance: OnLive outs two new game streaming services

OnLive has a pulse, people. The streaming game service is back in a big way, with a new "CloudLift" subscription service, a new service called OnLive Go and more.

CloudLift is a subscription that links users' game libraries with their OnLive accounts to combine game streaming and local gameplay into one service.

Users can play a downloaded copy of a game on their own computer, then play the same game streaming on other devices, with cloud saves syncing automatically no matter where they play.

OnLive says CloudLift works with "supported games purchased from any digital download retailer" - including OnLive itself, which will begin selling download codes along with a 7-day free trial of CloudLift.

OnLive resurrected

This move is a little late, considering OnLive was supposed to announce "great things" in 2013, but at least the company really does seem to be alive and kicking after being hit by layoffs and a cheap sale in 2012.

In any case CloudLift launches today with support for Batman Arkham Origins, The Lego Movie Videogame, Saints Row IV and Type:Rider. Further games including Europa Universalis IV, F1 2013 and the official 2013 FIA Formula One World Championship game. "Dozens more" will be added later.

Subscriptions to the new service cost US$14.99 (about AU$17) per month. OnLive's previous game streaming service, which is slightly less versatile, will continue to be offered for US$9.99 (about AU$11) a month.

The other new service just announced is OnLive Go, a business line that brings streaming game benefits like instant launch and mobile compatibility to MMOs and other "virtual world experiences."

OnLive has new services and a new UI

The idea is that OnLive's streaming functions can get players registering for expansive games and apps directly into the game without requiring them to make a lengthy download first, lowering the barriers to entry.

OnLive Go will debut in a program called SL Go, a "mobile viewer" for the virtual world Second Life that will work on Android tablets, low-end PCs and OnLive-supported TV platforms.

OnLive has also partnered with Gaijin Entertainment, the developer of the MMO War Thunder, though the company didn't state outright whether OnLive Go will be featured in that game or a future title from the company.

Meeting demand

Finally, OnLive has announced upgrades to its technology, including thousands of new servers and new data centers in Chicago and Seattle that will help it meet "increasing demand" from users, plus a new UI for its services.

OnLive also announced that it's got a new management team that includes Mark Jung, the co-founder of IGN, as executive chairman.

"We've listened to our players," Jung said in the press release. "They want the convenience of instant access to their games wherever they are, but they also want to own the game and be able to play it locally on their home PC.

"With this new offering, we're continuing to expand on the compatibility, freedom and instant access our users enjoy, with the added flexibility of owning a local copy of their games."

At least OnLive won't have former rival service Gaikai, bought up by Sony in 2012, to contend with anymore.