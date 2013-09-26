Grand Theft Auto V Online will let you buy in-game stuff with real money

Break into cars, steal stuff, etc., or dish out real dough

Grand Theft Auto V has made tons of money and is continuing to rake in the green with sales, but today word is out the company plans to make even more with in-game transactions when GTA V Online launches.

Rockstar released a blog post detailing the game's "reputation and cash flow" system where both are earned through various shady deeds online. But if you want to gain mo' money fast, you can buy it from the in-game Store:

"You don't have to spend real money to attain the cars, guns, clothes, flash and style of a high-roller in Los Santos, but can if you wish to get them a little quicker."

Cash from single player mode cannot transfer to online mode and vice versa however, so spend wisely if you choose to do so.

