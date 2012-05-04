Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 decimates pre-order records

The popularity of the Call of Duty franchise has shown no sign of abating after first day Black Ops 2 pre-orders smashed marks set by previous titles.

Amazon says BO2 has already outsold the original by more than 10-to-1, based on day one take-up, ahead of the November launch. Amazon UK says its figure is up 30 per cent.

The game is also 30 per cent up on "the biggest entertainment launch of all time" Modern Warfare 3 at Amazon US, meaning if the initial trend continues, Black Ops 2 will easily become the most pre-ordered game of all time.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, developed by the Treyarch studio, was revealed this week along with the first trailer (below) and details of the plot, gameplay, weapons and more.

What to expect

This week's revelation introduced a world 25 years into the future, where David Mason the son of the original protagonist, will battle a new foe in terrorist Raul Menendez.

Black Ops 1 star Alex Mason also returns to battle Menendez in the 1980s, with the game spanning the entire four decades.

There'll be an RTS mode, the return of Zombies, futuristic weapons, holographic tech and more to look forward to when the game launches on Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC on November 13.

Via: Shacknews