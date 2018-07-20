Best laptop games 2018: 20 games for laptops that won't melt your machine

These days, the best games aren’t limited to expensive consoles with online memberships that cost hundreds of dollars per year. And, while the best laptops won’t be able to play some of the best PC games like Far Cry 5, the best laptop games and their convenience more than make up for the lack of visual splendor.

You can just look at some of the recent and best indie games like Cuphead, and you’ll realize that the best laptop games can be beautiful, without relying on millions of polygons. Plus, there are some classic games like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic that may look dated, but still hold up with stellar gameplay and stories – even if that particular game isn’t canon in the Star Wars universe anymore.

The best laptop games on the market today range from tiny indie games you maybe haven’t heard of, like Thimbleweed Park, to wildly popular triple-A games along the lines of The Sims 4. Whatever your play style, schedule and hardware, we’re willing to bet you’ll find something on this list that you’ll enjoy.