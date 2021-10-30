Fortnite Nerf Black Friday deal saves 33% off the toy rocket blaster

For the discerning dart gun enthusiast (young or old, we don’t judge), there are several early Black Friday deals arriving a month before the big day – including a big discount on a Fortnite Nerf rocket blaster along with other models.

Fortnite fans will recognize the iconic sharks head paint job on the nose of the Nerf Fortnite RL-Rippley Blaster – this model is a special version of the normal blaster, with blue translucent plastic instead of the normal olive drab green paint scheme.

Today’s best Fortnite Nerf Black Friday deal

Image Nerf Fortnite RL-Rippley Blaster: $29 $20 at Walmart

Pick up this Nerf Fortnite RL-Rippley blaster for $10 off, a 33% discount, at Walmart with this Black Friday deal. The gun looks much like the rocket launcher in Fortnite, complete with shark face painting on the front.



If you want to get even more kitted out with Fortnite dart guns, there’s another deal for one that looks like the series’ iconic shotgun.

Image Nerf Fortnite Pump SG Blaster: $29 $24 at Walmart

Pick up the Nerf Fortnite Pump SG Blaster for $5 off with this early Black Friday deal, offering 17% off the list price for the dart gun made to look just like weapons found in the iconic video game.



There are non-Fortnite Nerf deals to be had, too, like this discount on a Nerf DinoSquad motorized dart blaster.

Image Nerf DinoSquad Rex-Rampage Dart Blaster: $36 $32 at Walmart

This early Black Friday Nerf deal knocks $4 off the Nerf DinoSquad Rex-Rampage Dart Blaster – which, sure, isn't a big discount, but it shows how even the early Black Friday deals are saving money.

More Nerf Fortnite dart gun deals

