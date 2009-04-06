Dell unveils 'stylish' Inspiron desktop PCs

Desktop PCs may have been overshadowed by laptops of late, but Dell is starting the fight-back with its latest batch of Inspiron PCs.

The 545 and 545s are available in a multitude of colours, all with 'crazy' names like True Blue, Formula Red and Tangerine Orange.

As the emphasis is very much on day to day computer activities, like email, internet, blogging and watching films, the Inspirons aren't the most powerful of machines at their entry level, but they do have some decent hardware inside and come with a pretty good range of upgrade options.

Blu-ray drive

You have the choice of Intel Celeron, Intel Core 2 Duo and Intel Core 2 Quad options or AMD Sempron, Athlon X2 and Phenom X4 processor options and an integrated Intel or ATI Radeon graphics card.

Memory-wise, you can have up to 8GB memory and up to 1TB hard-drive space. Couple this with optional HDMI connectivity, 6 USB ports and a Blu-ray Disc drive and you have yourself a veritable media centre.

The desktops are out in the spring and prices start from £279, including VAT and delivery.