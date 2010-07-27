Apple takes on mouse with Magic Trackpad

Apple has unveiled a multi-touch peripheral – with the Magic Trackpad working with a whole range of gestures.

Apple's latest peripheral will give desktop users the chance to use its now familiar multi-touch technology, and the company's description suggests that it could even replace the familiar mouse for some.

"Use it in place of a mouse or in conjunction with one," says Apple's product page.

Full set of gestures

"The new Magic Trackpad is the first Multi-Touch trackpad designed to work with your Mac desktop computer, adds Apple.

"It uses the same Multi-Touch technology you love on the MacBook Pro. And it supports a full set of gestures, giving you a whole new way to control and interact with what's on your screen.

"Swiping through pages online feels just like flipping through pages in a book or magazine. And inertial scrolling makes moving up and down a page more natural than ever."

Bluetooth

The Magic Trackpad connects to the Mac via Bluetooth wireless technology, and the 'range of gestures' supported includes pinch zoom, rotate and the aforementioned inertial zoom.

In truth, most will probably use the trackpad alongside a mouse rather than instead of one.

But following the Magic Mouse and with touchscreens becoming more prevalent – the trusty old traditional mouse is certainly being challenged.