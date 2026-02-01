Sometimes it's easy to forget how important a good computer mouse is - for many of us, it's still the best way to interact with our devices, whether that's a laptop, mini PC or even a full-blown workstations.

Logitech's MX Master series has long been a standard-setter for the workplace mouse, and I've been a fan for years, owning both the original MX Master and MX Master 3 devices.

Having recently gone hands-on for an initial preview of the new MX Master 4 device, announced in October 2025, I've now been able to try it out for a bit longer - so how does it stand up to the test?

Hands-on

Well, the short answer is yes. As mentioned, I've used several generations of the MX Master series in the past, and this new model is a major step forward in terms of comfort and features.

The smooth rubber surface is genuinely pleasant to lay your hand on top of, and doesn't attract dust or dirt during the day. It feels almost moulded to your hand's grip, and you won't finish up a working day with stiff fingers or a sore wrist.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

The MX Master 4 glides over whichever surface you're using - I've tried it out on a variety of mousemats of varying materials and thickness, as well as my own desk top and dining room table, and it's responsive and quick to adjust in every case. It's also remarkably light and nimble, despite being arguably larger than your basic office mouse, meaning it won't take up too much room on your desk, or in a bag when transported around.

Excitingly, the MX Master 4 is the first model to feature haptic feedback, giving users more interaction with their accessory thanks to a new pad where your thumb rests.

The feature can be customized to provide interaction on a variety of tasks, from scrolling to selection and navigation - and I can confirm it does give you that extra nudge - although the first few times it happens, you will be surprised.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

The other new addition is the new Actions Ring feature, a new overlay tool which allows users to map a number of tasks or functions, to be displayed with a single click, lowering the need for repetitive mouse movements such as scrolling through menus or interfaces.

I'm a pretty active user of a range of common office software, so thought this tool would be a great addition for me - but to be honest, after an initial burst of activity (and quite a few accidental misclicks) I did turn it off - but it might be a real time-saver for other users.

The MX Master 4 is available in Graphite and Pale Grey globally, and Black and Graphite Charcoal in North America and Europe, currently priced at $119.99/€129.99.