Best TV 2019: here are the big-screen TVs worth buying this year

Best TV 2019: These are the must-see, must-own TV sets of 2019.

Shopping for a new TV can be tough, especially if it's been a few years since you last bought a big screen. TVs can have complicated names, complicated feature sets and price tags that seem to shoot up without reason. It's so easy to give up searching that most folks just plunk down money on whatever's cheapest - even if that means getting the worst TV on the shelf.

EOFY is here: snag a bargain with our list of the best tech deals!

We don't want that happen. In fact, we're going to do everything in our power to help you find the best TV in your price range. That's what this list is all about.

Editor's note: While every TV on our list offers both a 4K resolution and High Dynamic Range (HDR) support, we also have a list specifically tailored to those features in the form of our best 4K TV 2019 list.

The TVs listed below are based on scores assigned by our sterling team of reviewers and compiled by TechRadar editors based on price and performance. At the top of our list you'll find the brand-new Samsung Q90, available now, which is an early contender for TV of the year. Behind it is LG's new 2019 C9 OLED and a stellar Vizio screen that can reach up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

We've got models from Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL and Vizio below, so if you've got a particular brand affiliation - or an ecosystem you want to stay within - there's something for you. After you've found a TV on page one, the second page will teach you more about what makes a TV tick and why those specs matter so much.

"Should I buy a TV now or wait it out?"

Editor's Choice

This is a question we get a lot. Like most technology (cough, iPhones) TVs are getting incrementally better all the time – which means, yes, if you wait a year - or even a few months - there will probably be a bigger, flashier TV out there for less money.

But while doing so will certainly net you a larger screen at a better price, some of the best panels are already being manufactured today. While tomorrow's screens might be a bit larger, a bit brighter and a bit cheaper, today's screens are just as competent in their own right.

We can say that with confidence knowing that most manufacturers have finally embraced the three most important standards in TVs: Ultra HD, Wide Color Gamut and HDR (HDR10 and Dolby Vision). If a TV you're looking at doesn't support at least one of these, you should probably look somewhere else.

Not sure where to start? Here are the best TVs we tested this year.

Image credit: Samsung

1. Samsung Q90R QLED TV (2019)

Bright and beautiful but still missing some key components

65-inch: Samsung QN65Q90R | 75-inch: Samsung QN75Q90R

Superb picture quality

Incredible HDR performance

Wider viewing angles

Comprehensive smart platform

No Dolby Vision

Last year, the Samsung Q9FN was the TV to beat. It won plaudits galore for its features and image quality, not to mention its excellent, improved smart platform that came with Bixby support and Samsung SmartThings.

However it wasn’t perfect and there were legitimate complaints about viewing angles and an over-aggressive local dimming system that crushed detail just above black.

Samsung has clearly taken these criticisms to heart, and directly addressed them in the Q90. The new model has a visibly superior viewing angle that holds its own against an OLED TV, and the local dimming delivers deep blacks without losing shadow detail. To that end, the new Ultra Black Elite filter is nothing short of a revelation, rejecting ambient light in a way that just staggers belief.

The Q90 is able to deliver images that can directly compete with an OLED, with natural colors, bright highlights, deep blacks, and well defined shadows. It can also surpass any OLED when it comes to HDR, with images that are often breathtaking in their detail and dynamic range.

In fact our only real criticism would be that, unlike some of the competition, the Q90 doesn’t support Dolby Vision. However in all other respects the Samsung Q90 is an absolutely stellar TV that takes QLED to another level.

Read the full review: Samsung Q90R QLED TV

LG C9 OLED Series (2019)

2. LG C9 OLED Series (2019)

LG’s new OLED has evolved into the smartest TV on the planet

55-inch: LG OLED55C9 | 65-inch: LG OLED65C9

Superb picture quality

Comprehensive features

Highly effective smart platform

Limited peak brightness for HDR

No HDR10+ support

The LG C9 is a truly exceptional 4K OLED TV that takes what was so impressive about last year’s C8 OLED and builds on it. The major difference is the inclusion of the 2nd generation Alpha9 processor, which uses AI enhancements to deliver stellar SDR and HDR images, and helps make the upscaling and processing second-to-none with incredible levels of detail and image fidelity.

As is the case with all OLEDs the panel brightness pales when compared to an LCD TV, but brightness isn’t everything. The absolute blacks and pixel level of precision afforded by the self-emissive technology ensures that HDR looks stunning. There’s support for Dolby Vision as well, and only the absence of HDR10+ disappoints.

There are other OLEDs worth considering this year (see: LG's own E9 Series) but we think the OLED C9 offers the best price-to-performance ratio of any TV under the sun in the year 2019.

Read the full review: LG C9 OLED (OLED55C9, OLED65C9, OLED77C9)

3. Vizio P-Series Quantum X (2019)

This is Vizio’s best and brightest TV

65-inch: Vizio P-Series Quantum X PX65-G1

Full array backlight

Quantum dot technology

3,000-nit peak brightness

Lackluster sound

SmartCast interface

The Vizio P-Series Quantum X is a home run for Vizio. Sure, the SmartCast interface isn’t all the great, and the speakers are worth bypassing, but the TV is packed with awesome features and backed up by an excellent image quality. We’re looking forward to AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, but even without those features the TV is still one of the best options in its price range.

If you truly have deep pockets and want the best image quality out there, then it’s still worth going for LG's OLED or Samsung's QLED TVs - but in the absence of a six-figure salary, the $2,199 Vizio P-Series Quantum X PX-65G1 is clearly an excellent option for those that want quantum dot tech in a smart TV at Vizio-level prices.

Read the full review: Vizio P-Series Quantum (PQ65-F1)

Today's best Vizio P-Series Quantum X PX65-G1 deals ? No price information Check Amazon AU

Samsung Q9FN QLED (2018)

4. Samsung Q9FN QLED (2018)

Samsung's best TV ever? It certainly was!

65-inch: Samsung QE65Q9FN

Spectacular HDR picture quality

Powerful, well-rounded sound

Good smart system

Limited viewing angles

Black level crushing

After an underwhelming debut, Samsung’s QLED technology really needed to bounce back in style in 2018. It didn't surprise us in the least, then, to discover Samsung threw the kitchen sink in with its new Q9FN QLED Series of TVs.

As well as being even brighter and more colorful than last year’s equivalent model, Samsung's 2018 flagship screens use a completely different lighting system to combat its predecessor’s contrast problems: Full Array Local Dimming rather than edge-lit LED lighting. The FALD panel works in tandem with Samsung QLED Quantum Dots to produce a picture that's brighter and more colorful than near any we've seen come from the South Korean manufacturer.

Do those features alone make Samsung Q9FN the best TV on the market? No, but throw in technology like HDR10+ and Q HDR EliteMax – what Samsung bills as its maximum High Dynamic Range experience that’s exclusive to the Q9FN – and there's very little doubt in our mind that this was Samsung's best TV ever until the Q90 came along.

Read the full review: Samsung Q9FN QLED TV (65Q9FN)

Samsung Q900R QLED TV

5. Samsung Q900R QLED TV (2018)

An 8K LCD-LED TV for the history books

85-inch: Samsung QN85Q900RAFXZA

8K pictures look immense

Incredible brightness and color

Ground breaking upscaling

85-inch screen limits market

...it's also $14,999

With most people - *cough* content providers - only just getting to grips with 4K resolution, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Samsung had gone nuts by introducing the world’s first true 8K TV. And yet, while it's easy to be critical about the Samsung Q900R, it truly does usher in a new era of TV picture quality.

Its native 8K pictures are incredible, looking just like the real world - only better. But even more crucially given the dearth of true 8K content for the foreseeable future, the 85Q900R makes all today’s lower resolution sources look better than they do anywhere else, too.

Whether 8K delivers the same impact on smaller screens remains to be seen, but if you have a big enough room and budget, the 85Q900R is a vision of the future that’s actually spectacularly worth buying today.

Sony Bravia A9F OLED (2018)

6. Sony Bravia A9F OLED (2018)

LG isn't the only OLED maker in town - the A9F is Sony's killer screen

65-inch: Sony Bravia 65A9F | 55-inch: Sony Bravia 55A9F

Impressive upscaling

Audio+ sound system

Android Oreo smart platform

Lean back design

Sony’s second-generation OLED flagship, the A9F, is coming at a good time – just as Samsung and LG have stepped up their games with the Samsung Q9FN QLEDand LG E8 OLED, Sony has fired back with a phenomenal OLED of its own.

Even better than the A1E before it, the A9F is unquestionably Sony’s best OLED offering to date, and arguably a strong contender for high-end screen of the year.

While we experienced some minor issues (notably Black level crushing on Dolby Vision, and that Netflix Calibrated mode), niggles are to be expected on a set as ambitious as this. If you can live with the slightly idiosyncratic design, and afford the asking price, it’s a glorious UHD display.

LG E9 OLED Series (2019)

7. LG E9 OLED Series (2019)

An astonishing - and pricey - OLED panel

55-inch: LG OLED55E9 | 65-inch: LG OLED65E9

Awesome picture quality

Opulent and beautiful design

Excellent operating system

No HDR10+ support

Lacks brightness vs LCD

Pricier than the C9

Overall, the LG E9 OLED offers a dazzling picture, with crisp detail and truly cinematic visuals. LG’s organic LED displays lack the brightness of competing models, but those after a proper movie night in won’t be disappointed.

The E9 differs mostly from other LG OLEDs in its shape and its size options – both the more premium W9 and cheaper C9 offer a larger 77-inch model – but we’d be surprised if the E9’s all-glass panel design didn’t impress you. With a unique look, and the multi-channel audio to elevate it above other OLED sets in the range, the E9 is a fantastic addition to any living room if you can afford one.

Samsung Q70R QLED TV (2019)

8. Samsung Q70R QLED TV (2019)

The Q70R is a solid mid-range model that has most of the flagship's shine

55-inch: Samsung QN55Q70R | 65-inch: Samsung QN65Q70R

Extremely bright HDR pictures

Exceptional contrast

Good smart TV system

Limited viewing angle

Some mild backlight blooming

No Dolby Vision

Samsung’s flagship Q90R QLED TV blew us away recently with its wider viewing angles, deeper blacks, and superior HDR images - sadly, however, not everyone can afford the flagship model. So what can Samsung offer for those wanting to experience QLED picture quality on a budget?

Despite sitting lower down in the QLED line-up, the Q70R includes the same comprehensive smart platform, extensive connections, and cutting-edge features found further up the range. This isn’t the flashiest-looking TV that Samsung has ever made, but if your funds are limited the Q70 is a cracking QLED all-rounder that’s worth checking out.

Read the full review: Samsung Q70R QLED TV

Sony Bravia X900F Series (2018)

9. Sony Bravia X900F Series (2018)

Sony's mid-range model offers affordability and stellar images

65-inch: Sony Bravia X900F

Direct LED with local dimming

Excellent motion handling

Unfussy but elegant design

HDR is a bit dim

OK, so you don't want (or can't afford) Sony's new A9F OLED or the fantastic-but-pricey Z9F. So what should you buy? Check out the X900F series. With superb 4K image clarity, powerful SDR-to-HDR remastering, and a smooth direct LED backlight, Sony is offering something very different with the X900F. We loved the consistency of its images, the eye-popping vibrancy of its wide color gamut panel and its easy-to-watch HDR – you get spectral highlights without accompanying eye fatigue.

Given this set’s high-but-fair price point, any niggles we have are negligible. The X900F is highly recommended and deserved our Recommended award.

Read the full review: Sony Bravia X900F (XBR-65X900F) review

TCL 6-Series (R615, R617) (2018)

10. TCL 6-Series (R615, R617) (2018)

An exceptional 4K HDR TV for the budget-minded buyer

55-inch: TCL 55R617

Bright, colorful HDR

Supports Dolby Vision

Roku TV is amazing

Loss of darker details

Limited motion settings

If you had deep pockets and checkbook filled with blank checks, we’d tell you to reach deep and shell out for only the best TVs on the market - LG’s crazy-thin OLED W8 or Samsung’s ultra-bright Q9FN QLED (both featured on this list). But that’s not realistic. For the vast, vast majority of us, our budget to spend on a TV is limited to somewhere under $1,000 - and often less than that.

To that end, it’s absolutely fair to say that the TCL 6-Series is the best TV you can possibly get in this price range. Its performance per dollar is unmatched and its picture quality - despite a few minor flaws - will truly impress you.

Read the full review: TCL 6-Series (R615, R617)

Continue on to page two to read about what to look for when buying a TV!