Amnesia Collection is now free on PC and contains some of the scariest games ever made

Fancy a free trip into possibly the scariest PC game of all time? Well, Amnesia: The Dark Descent is exactly that from our point of view, and right now, the Amnesia Collection is free on the Humble Store today and tomorrow.

The collection, which comprises of two games – Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs – would normally set you back £27 (or $35), but costs absolutely nothing until tomorrow at 6pm GMT (1pm ET in the US).

The Amnesia Collection can be played on Windows, Mac and Linux PCs, and is delivered via a Steam key. Note that you can’t get either game separately for free, you’ll need to pick up the bundled collection.

Descent into madness

As mentioned, there’s something special about the Dark Descent in particular for us. We vividly recall playing this back in the day, and it’s really quite freaky how much it gets your adrenaline pumping.

Put it this way, we hate to think what it would be like if it was ported over for a VR headset…

Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, that game’s sequel, is no slouch on the scare front either, though it shoots more for ‘disturbing’ and ‘freaky’ territory rather than the path of outright terror trodden by its predecessor.

Both games are compelling efforts, though, and anyone with even a remote interest in the survival horror genre shouldn’t miss the chance to pick these up for free.

