AMD shows off new Ryzen Threadripper features at Computex

We’ve heard a heap already about AMD’s answer to the Intel Core i9 enthusiast CPU range, but the company was keen to flesh out the details of its Ryzen 9 Threadripper CPU offerings at the Computex 2017 show in Taiwan.

Much of the anticipation around Threadripper stemmed from the rumors that AMD would be launching a 16 core 32 thread monster CPU, and the company confirmed these suspicions at a press conference today.

Apart from the fact that the top-of-the-range Ryzen 9 CPU will double the number of cores of the RYZEN 7, every one of the supercharged CPU range will come with 64 PCIe 3.0 lanes to allow an exceptional volume of data to be received in parallel.

Ryzen 9 Threadripper specs (Image credit: Joel Burgess)

A 'chipset' off the old block

Backing up this extreme horsepower are four slots of DDR4 RAM that will be consistent across each of the units in the Threadripper range.

The processors will run on the new X399 platform which rely on a totally new chipset and already have motherboard configurations announced by the likes of ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte and MSI.

The CPU will launch at some point in the June, July, August period, with pricing details to be released closer to the launch date.