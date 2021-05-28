Amazon Mid-Year Sale 2021: we’re rounding up the best deals

Amazon’s mammoth Mid-Year Sale is officially underway, joining the crop of EOFY sales that have kicked off early this month. There are a mountain of deals on offer, with discounts available on everything from headphones to cameras, smart home gadgets to kitchen appliances and much, much more.

But with so much on offer, hunting them all down on Amazon can be dizzying, so we’re here to help you find what you want. We’ll be trawling through the site and listing all the best bargains right here. Unlike Amazon Prime Day, most of these deals are available to anyone, so you don’t need to be a Prime member to take advantage – though you will get free delivery if you are.

Amazon Mid-Year Sale 2021: best deals

Gaming

Nintendo Switch | AU$469.95 AU$399 on Amazon (save AU$70.95) The Nintendo Switch Pro is rumoured to be releasing later this year, but if you don't want to wait, you can pick up the always-popular Nintendo Switch for less. The hybrid console is now AU$70 off on Amazon, available in both neon and the more reserved grey version.View Deal

Xbox Series S | AU$499 AU$449 on Amazon (save AU$50) It may not be as powerful as the Xbox Series X – which is hard to come by – but it can still comfortably play next-gen games with clarity, speed and high frame rates. While it's a digital-only device, it's ideal for those who want to get stuck into Xbox Game Pass.View Deal

PS4 Slim | AU$439.95 AU$369 on Amazon (save AU$70.95) Tired of the next-gen rat race? If you think the PS5 hype is a little overplayed and you just want to dive into a huge catalogue of classic games, the PS4 is still a mighty machine, and this is a mighty discount.View Deal

PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset | AU$159.95 AU$138 on Amazon (save AU$21.95) Made especially for PS5, the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is a must-own peripheral if you've been lucky enough to score the PS5 – at least for the time being. It offers solid stereo sound and a quality mic, making the most of the PS5's incredible 3D audio capabilities. Right now, it's down to AU$138 on Amazon.View Deal

DualSense Wireless Controller | AU$109.95 AU$89 on Amazon (save AU$20.95) The PS5 console is frustratingly difficult to come by, but if you are one of the lucky ones, or you just have plans to buy one soon, then consider picking up this discounted DualSense controller from Amazon. It's enough of an advancement over the DualShock 4 that you'd expect a price hike, but it's still nice to pay under AU$90 for a second controller, or a replacement.View Deal

PS4 DualShock 4 controller | AU$89.95 AU$63.70 on Amazon (save AU$26.25) The DualShock 4 has since been upgraded in the form of the PS5 DualSense controller, but it's still an excellent gamepad. It works like a charm, and it's compatible with the PS5 while playing PS4 games. In any case, we think it's wise to keep a spare around. Now discounted on Amazon in black.View Deal

Ring Fit Adventure | AU$124.95 AU$97 on Amazon (save AU$27.95) If you have a Nintendo Switch, the Ring Fit Adventure is a fun peripheral to get your hands on. It’s an exercise-focused game that aims to inject some light-hearted fun into being active. A nice way to get the kids moving around the lounge room.View Deal

Razer DeathAdder Essential | AU$69 AU$34 on Amazon (save AU$35) This is a fairly steep discount on the Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse, saving you AU$35 when you buy from Amazon. It's a right-handed mouse with a 6,400 DPI optical sensor and reprogrammable buttons, making it an accurate pointer for both gaming and design work.View Deal

Audio

Sony WH-1000XM4 | AU$499 AU$346 on Amazon (save AU$153) We think Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones are the best you can buy, with stellar sound quality and adaptive noise-cancelling capabilities. This isn't the biggest discount we've seen on these cans, but it's close, so if you're keen to buy you can save just over AU$150 on Amazon.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | AU$399 AU$286 on Amazon (save AU$113) This is a sweet deal on the QuietComfort 35 II. These headphones have class-leading noise cancellation and a nice, balanced sound that should satisfy most listeners. These may not be the flagship offering from Bose, but they’re cheaper, and come in a much more standard form factor. You’ll save AU$113 when you buy from Amazon in black or silver.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus | AU$299 AU$139.75 on Amazon (save AU$159.25) The Buds Plus come with an 11-hour battery life, support for iOS users and a dual-driver design that results in better sound quality compared to the original Galaxy Buds. The earbuds don’t have noise cancellation tech, which could be a dealbreaker for some, but what the Buds Plus offer instead is a price point that’s easy on the wallet. Available for just AU$139.75 in black.View Deal

Smart home

Cameras

Nikon Z50 twin lens kit + ML-L7 remote | AU$2,092.18 AU$1,799 on Amazon (save AU$293.18) The Z50 is another mirrorless marvel from Nikon. It's an entry-level APS-C format mirrorless camera, but it can be quite an expensive model. Amazon has knocked down the price of this snapper – which also comes with two lenses and a remote – making it a little more affordable at AU$1,799.View Deal

Wearables

Garmin Instinct Solar | AU$699 AU$480 on Amazon (save AU$219) If a rugged, no-fuss sports watch is what you're after, the Garmin Instinct Solar is what you need. It's built tough to withstand a range of environments, and it comes with exceptional battery life thanks to solar charging. You'll save almost AU$220 on the dark blue model when you buy from Amazon.View Deal