Amazon Mid-Year Sale 2021: we’re rounding up the best deals

Amazon’s mammoth Mid-Year Sale is officially underway, joining the crop of EOFY sales that have kicked off early this month. There are a mountain of deals on offer, with discounts available on everything from headphones to cameras, smart home gadgets to kitchen appliances and much, much more.
But with so much on offer, hunting them all down on Amazon can be dizzying, so we’re here to help you find what you want. We’ll be trawling through the site and listing all the best bargains right here. Unlike Amazon Prime Day, most of these deals are available to anyone, so you don’t need to be a Prime member to take advantage – though you will get free delivery if you are.
Amazon Mid-Year Sale 2021: best deals
Gaming
Nintendo Switch |
AU$469.95 AU$399 on Amazon (save AU$70.95)
The Nintendo Switch Pro is rumoured to be releasing later this year, but if you don't want to wait, you can pick up the always-popular Nintendo Switch for less. The hybrid console is now AU$70 off on Amazon, available in both neon and the more reserved grey version.View Deal
Xbox Series S |
AU$499 AU$449 on Amazon (save AU$50)
It may not be as powerful as the Xbox Series X – which is hard to come by – but it can still comfortably play next-gen games with clarity, speed and high frame rates. While it's a digital-only device, it's ideal for those who want to get stuck into Xbox Game Pass.View Deal
PS4 Slim |
AU$439.95 AU$369 on Amazon (save AU$70.95)
Tired of the next-gen rat race? If you think the PS5 hype is a little overplayed and you just want to dive into a huge catalogue of classic games, the PS4 is still a mighty machine, and this is a mighty discount.View Deal
PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset |
AU$159.95 AU$138 on Amazon (save AU$21.95)
Made especially for PS5, the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is a must-own peripheral if you've been lucky enough to score the PS5 – at least for the time being. It offers solid stereo sound and a quality mic, making the most of the PS5's incredible 3D audio capabilities. Right now, it's down to AU$138 on Amazon.View Deal
DualSense Wireless Controller |
AU$109.95 AU$89 on Amazon (save AU$20.95)
The PS5 console is frustratingly difficult to come by, but if you are one of the lucky ones, or you just have plans to buy one soon, then consider picking up this discounted DualSense controller from Amazon. It's enough of an advancement over the DualShock 4 that you'd expect a price hike, but it's still nice to pay under AU$90 for a second controller, or a replacement.View Deal
PS4 DualShock 4 controller |
AU$89.95 AU$63.70 on Amazon (save AU$26.25)
The DualShock 4 has since been upgraded in the form of the PS5 DualSense controller, but it's still an excellent gamepad. It works like a charm, and it's compatible with the PS5 while playing PS4 games. In any case, we think it's wise to keep a spare around. Now discounted on Amazon in black.View Deal
Ring Fit Adventure |
AU$124.95 AU$97 on Amazon (save AU$27.95)
If you have a Nintendo Switch, the Ring Fit Adventure is a fun peripheral to get your hands on. It’s an exercise-focused game that aims to inject some light-hearted fun into being active. A nice way to get the kids moving around the lounge room.View Deal
Razer DeathAdder Essential |
AU$69 AU$34 on Amazon (save AU$35)
This is a fairly steep discount on the Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse, saving you AU$35 when you buy from Amazon. It's a right-handed mouse with a 6,400 DPI optical sensor and reprogrammable buttons, making it an accurate pointer for both gaming and design work.View Deal
Picking up a games from Sony's PlayStation Hits series normally sets you back a modest AU$25, but during Amazon's Mid-Year Sale, there's a big selection available for as little as AU$10. Some highlights include:
God of War | AU$10
The Last of Us Remastered | AU$11
Gran Turismo Sport | AU$11
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition | AU$11
Uncharted 4 | AU$11
Ratchet & Clank | AU$11View Deal
PS4 games | from AU$15
Some of the last generation's biggest games are now on sale, including The Last of Us Part 2, Cyberpunk 2077 and more. Note that a handful of these games, including Days Gone, Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part 2, have performance modes on PS5.
Yakuza: Like a Dragon | AU$41
FIFA 21 | AU$19
Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order | AU$24
Cyberpunk 2077 | AU$34
The Last of Us Part 2 | AU$28
Ghost of Tsushima | AU$38
Spider-Man: Miles Morales | AU$54
Death Stranding | AU$15
Days Gone | AU$17
Sackboy A Big Adventure | AU$59.95
Spider-Man | AU$17
Dreams | AU$17
PS5 games | from AU$28
If you've been lucky enough to get your hands on the PS5, you'll be happy to hear that a wide selection of PS5 games are now on sale at Amazon. They're usually quite expensive, so have a look at what's on offer:
Demon’s Souls | AU$88
Spider-Man: Miles Morales | AU$64
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate | AU$88
Sackboy: A Big Adventure | AU$74
The Nioh Collection | AU$88
Assassin's Creed Valhalla | AU$44
Hitman 3 | AU$58
Immortals Fenyx Rising | AU$38
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate | AU$44.50
Outriders | AU$59
Watch Dogs: Legion | AU$28
Audio
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 |
AU$599 AU$376 on Amazon (save AU$223)
Boses's premium noise-cancelling headphones are discounted by almost 40% on Amazon at the moment. These headphones look good, sound great and are comfortable to wear. The active noise cancellation works whether you're listening to music or taking calls too, so you can cut out the distractions. Discounted on Amazon in black, silver and white.View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM4 |
AU$499 AU$346 on Amazon (save AU$153)
We think Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones are the best you can buy, with stellar sound quality and adaptive noise-cancelling capabilities. This isn't the biggest discount we've seen on these cans, but it's close, so if you're keen to buy you can save just over AU$150 on Amazon.View Deal
Bose QuietComfort 35 II |
AU$399 AU$286 on Amazon (save AU$113)
This is a sweet deal on the QuietComfort 35 II. These headphones have class-leading noise cancellation and a nice, balanced sound that should satisfy most listeners. These may not be the flagship offering from Bose, but they’re cheaper, and come in a much more standard form factor. You’ll save AU$113 when you buy from Amazon in black or silver.View Deal
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds |
AU$399.95 AU$317 on Amazon (save AU$82.95)
Bose has applied its expertise in noise cancellation to these true wireless earbuds. Sound quality is rich and clear, though a little less bassy in comparison to Sony's WF-1000XM3 earbuds. Our review found them incredibly comfortable to wear too. Now down to AU$317 in black and white when you buy from Amazon.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus |
AU$299 AU$139.75 on Amazon (save AU$159.25)
The Buds Plus come with an 11-hour battery life, support for iOS users and a dual-driver design that results in better sound quality compared to the original Galaxy Buds. The earbuds don’t have noise cancellation tech, which could be a dealbreaker for some, but what the Buds Plus offer instead is a price point that’s easy on the wallet. Available for just AU$139.75 in black.View Deal
Smart home
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Echo Dot (4th-gen) |
AU$178 AU$134 on Amazon (save AU$44)
Amazon is bundling the Fire TV Stick 4K with the latest 4th-gen Echo Dot smart speaker for a discounted price, taking a total of AU$44 off the whole bundle. Add both items to your cart and use the code FIRETV134 at checkout to redeem the discount. Alternatively, you can score 2 Fire TV Sticks at 15% off with the code FIRETV15.View Deal
Nanoleaf smart lights range | save up to 20%
A huge range of Nanoleaf smart lights are now discounted on Amazon, so you can expand your setup if you already have them, or get started for the first time without spending top dollar. Discounted kits include Nanoleaf Shapes in triangles and hexagons, and Nanoleaf Canvas panels. Save up to 20% when you buy at Amazon.View Deal
Cameras
Nikon Z50 twin lens kit + ML-L7 remote |
AU$2,092.18 AU$1,799 on Amazon (save AU$293.18)
The Z50 is another mirrorless marvel from Nikon. It's an entry-level APS-C format mirrorless camera, but it can be quite an expensive model. Amazon has knocked down the price of this snapper – which also comes with two lenses and a remote – making it a little more affordable at AU$1,799.View Deal
Nikon Z6 + MB-N10 battery grip + EN-EL15b battery + 64GB XQD card |
AU$2,999 AU$2,699 on Amazon (save AU$300)
For the body alone, the Z6 retails for a huge AU$2,599. Add an extra battery, the grip and an XQD card, and that cost does go up to almost three grand. So while this discount may not seem like much, it's not a bad deal if you want all the bells and whistles.
Wearables
Garmin Instinct Solar |
AU$699 AU$480 on Amazon (save AU$219)
If a rugged, no-fuss sports watch is what you're after, the Garmin Instinct Solar is what you need. It's built tough to withstand a range of environments, and it comes with exceptional battery life thanks to solar charging. You'll save almost AU$220 on the dark blue model when you buy from Amazon.View Deal
Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar |
AU$1,499 AU$898 on Amazon (save AU$601)
The Garmin Fenix 6 is one of the best multi-sport watches you can buy, and watches from the range come with a sky-high price tag to match. For its Mid-Year Sale though, Amazon has slashed AU$601 off the Pro Solar version. It’s got top-notch adventure tracking, GPS-based mapping and solar charging. You can expect advanced data including running dynamics, heat- and altitude-adjusted VO2 max, recovery advisor and even surf tracking. Snag it from Amazon.View Deal