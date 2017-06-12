Amazon Alexa adds a crucial calling feature to Echo speakers

While Amazon adding phone calls and messaging to its Echo speakers was a handy feature, a sorely-needed addition to Alexa's newest skill has finally arrived.

As seen in the update notes on Alexa's App Store page, users can finally block specific contacts from reaching them via calls or messaging.

From the outset, Alexa users couldn't prevent contacts from reaching them through Echo calling and messaging — making it a potential privacy headache for those who'd rather not be bothered through a literal speaker in their home, according to The Verge.

Now, you can scroll through your contacts list on the Alexa app and prevent any scammers or ne'er-do-wells from calling or messaging you by hitting the freshly minted "Block Contacts" button.

The update is seemingly only available for the iOS version of the Alexa app at the moment, with the Android version still awaiting call-blocking.

In the meantime, feel free to consult our guide to securing Alexa to make sure Amazon's digital assistant isn't assisting those you'd rather not associate with.